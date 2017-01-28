Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Waveriders have their task cut out against Rays

Published on Saturday, 28 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 37
Y.B. Sarangi

RANCHI: Delhi Waveriders will seek to regain some lost ground in its second consecutive away match, against Ranchi Rays, in the Hockey India League at the Astroturf Stadium here on Saturday.



Waveriders had a disappointing start to the league as they lost 1-0 to Kalinga Lancers in Bhubaneswar last Sunday. The 2014 champions, who had adopted an attacking approach and dominated for the most part, suffered against Lancers due to their below par finishing.

Waveriders not only wasted many field goal chances but also frittered away several penalty corners against Lancers, who defended their post well.

Against Ranchi, Waveriders’ forwards Simon Child, Justin Reid-Ross, Talwinder Singh and Mandeep Singh should aim to enhance their accuracy in the opposition circle. The penalty corner specialists, led by captain Rupinderpal Singh, would also be keen to employ more variations.

The Ranchi team meanwhile will be full of confidence as it plays its second home match in front of its vociferous supporters. Rays, after recording their first win — a big 7-2 thumping of Lancers — following a draw and a loss, are placed second with eight points.

Rays, flaunting some top-class foreigners in Englishman Ashley Jackson and German Christopher Ruhr and talented Indians such as Gurbaj Singh, Mohammad Amir Khan and Manpreet Singh, had troubled Lancers with their possession on Thursday.

The host is likely to adopt a similar strategy to gain the upperhand against Waveriders, which is slotted fifth among six teams with just one point from its first match.

Waveriders will have to maintain their composure to hand the formidable Rays a defeat at home.

The Hindu

