Dhananjay Roy



MUMBAI: The MHA-Mahindra stadium here had seen Mumbai franchises (both the current outfit Dabang Mumbai and the erstwhile Mumbai Magicians) experience several heartbreaks at their home venue in the HIL. But, things have turned around dramatically in the fifth season of the competition, with the hosts pulling off a sensational 4-3 win over UP Wizards in their previous encounter with merely 26 seconds remaining on the clock. In their opener last Saturday against Ranchi Rays, they scored the equaliser with only 43 seconds remaining.





As a result, expectations were run ning high when Mumbai took on defending champions Punjab Warriors on Friday , in their third straight home game. And they did not disappoint their fans, notching up a convincing 10-4 win. After things looked pretty close in the first three quarters of 15 minutes, Mumbai ripped apart the Warriors' defence in the final 12 minutes, with striker Affan Yousus scoring a brace in the 49th and 51st minutes.



Striker Nikkin Thimmiah put Mumbai in the lead in the fifth minute off a rebound. Emmanuel Stockbroekx, who enjoyed a standout game, ran in brilliantly from the right flank and struck the ball which was deflected by goalkeeper Tristan Clemons only to see an unmarked Thimmiah make the most of this opportunity .



The Warriors struck back to level proceedings through a magnificent goal by Matt Gohdes in the 13 minute. The Aussie was a beneficiary of some lose defending by Harmanpreet Singh, who having lost the ball, could not prevent his opponent from running into the striking circle and unleashing the ball past goalkeeper David Harte.



The visitors could have edged into the lead in the 20th minute, but for a terrific save by the Irish goalkeeper who chested away the ball struck by a diving Thimmaiah from the top of the circle.



Mumbai earned their first penalty corner in the 26th minute but were unable to make it count. A minute later, the Warriors too won their first PC with dragflicker Mink van der Weerden firing way off the post.



With only two seconds remaining for the end of the first half, Mumbai skipper Florian Fuchs showed why he is among the finest players in world hockey today . Having skilfully latched on to an accurate pass from Robbert Kemperman, the German striker unleashed a scorching reverse hit past Clemons to put his side into a 4-2 lead.



Fuchs wove his magic again in the 43rd minute after some exceptional dribbling and an accurate cross by Thimmiah saw the German beat the goalkeeper. Mumbai had opened up a 6-2 lead but it was cut down to 6-4 in the very next minute with striker Arman Qureshi beating Harte. The hosts found themselves in a comfortable position when Yousuf struck twice in quick succession to hand his team their second win in three matches.



The Times of India