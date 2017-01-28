s2h team







With a brace of goals coming from the sticks of each German star Florian Fuchs and Indian youngster Affan Yousaff, the hosts Dabang Mumbai posted the biggest score of the Hockey India League 2017 edition to notch up an amazing 10-4 win over the defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors today at the Mahindra Hockey Stadium in Mumbai.





With the second win, in addition to a first match draw, the Dabang Mumbai leads the points table with 12 points, two points ahead of Kalinga Lancers.



undefined A game marked for the astonishing work of forwards from either side, saw brilliant goals emanate in rhythmic fashion that kept the small crowd busy.



Sixty minutes of the absolute entertainer saw seven field goals, counting fourteen for record. Its actually Florian Fuchs and Nikkin Thimmaiah who rattled the Punjab defence time and again, though in the second half, Affan Yousaff struck twice in quick succession with hawkish eye on the ball and matching grip on the opportunism that came his way.



Both sides got two penalty corners each but Harmanpreet for the home side and Jasjeet for the visitors could not shine, stopping the pushed ball being the culprit, not stopped properly.



Arman Qureshi did help reduce the margin to 6-4 midway through second half, but the two stunners from Affan Yousaf doused the fire before it engulfed the hosts. With two thrilling field goals, each in first two quarters, the hosts Dabang Mumbai took 4-2 lead over defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors at half time.



First, as early as fifth minute, the visitors were stunned when ever alert Nikkin Thimmaiah raised his stick full high to whack a high rebound from the goalie to the ground inside the net to give side 2-0 lead.



Dabang Mumbai, playing its third match made use of its experience to rattle raw Jaypee who are playing their first match of the season.



As the first quarter progressed, Jaypee Warriors pulled up their stocks and started moving like a well-oiled machine, resulting in a flurry of goal attempts.







Matt Ghodes evened out in the wee moments of the same quarter.



At the stroke of goalless second quarter, much after his side failed to stop the lone penalty corner push, and surviving a Sunil's solo, Florian Fuchs, who missed at least twice gilt edged chances so far, turned in a great stuff. Trapping deep minus from right backline, turned a bit before whacking a straight reverse hand shot that crammed into the D between left post and the narrow gap given by covering goalie.



This helped Dabang Mumbai to change sides with a two-goal lead (4-2).



AWARDS



THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: Matt Ghodes

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Arman Qureshi

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Affan Yousaf

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K: Florian Fuchs



