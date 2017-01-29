s2h team







Delhi Waveriders managed to stop the otherwise rampaging home outfit Ranchi Rays with a measured 0-0 draw in the Match No.7 today in the Hockey India League.





Harendra Singh's crack outfit posted an impressive 7-2 win over Kalinga in its last outing. But today was different.



Despite a heroic game from Gurbaj Singh, both in defence and in forwardline, Ranchi failed to move the score board.



He stopped a goalline save from Rupinder Pal Singh scoring, and then once dived full length inside D to deflect a solid Simon Child carpet push into D.



Fittingly, Gurbaj Singh was declared Man of the Match.



Ranchi was cynosure of eyes today after their rout of Kalinga the other day. However, its forwards Christopher Ruhr, Ashley Jackson and impact making Manpreet Singh Sr were not given any elbow room by the defensive Delhi.



The precise defence of DWR was such that that the home side failed to even get a single penalty corner in the entire match.



However, DWR got two panalty corners, but each time the Ranchi Rays came out with solid dfence to deny any liberty.



Coaches known for cautious and defensive strategy, Harendra Singh of Ranchi Rays and Cedric D'Souza of Delhi Waveriders, lived up to their labels till the half time at least.



The game meandered much of time in the midfield, resulting only a penalty corner in the whole of first 30 minutes which also DWR had to waste.



Harendra Singh considered his team was lucky today, "the other side was dominant and my team saved on goalline a couple DWR goal attempts.



Action will now move to neighbourhood Bhubneswar where Kalinga will engage Uttar Pradesh Wizards.



AWARDS



THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: B

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Parvinder Singh

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Christopher Ruhr

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K: Gurbaj Singh



Stick2Hockey.com