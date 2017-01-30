This season`s women’s indoor first division championship will be an all-Tayside affair between champions Dundee Wanderers and Grove Menzieshill.





Edinburgh University failed to make their first women`s championship final after going down 4-3 to Grove Menzieshill in a pulsating end-to-end semi-final contest.



In the early exchanges Susan Hamilton opened the scoring for the Taysiders but a snap shot by Edinburgh`s Ellie Hutchison levelled the score. Grove Menzieshill finished the first half 2-1 ahead through a well-taken open play strike by Sarah Jamieson.



The second half was only four minutes old when Louise Campbell equalised for the students. The turning point in the contest came with two goals in as many minutes by Katie Stott which gave the Taysiders a crucial two goal cushion. The first was a strike from open play which seemed to deceive the goalkeeper, but Stott followed up with direct strike at Grove Menzieshill`s fifth penalty corner.



With seven minutes left a well-worked penalty corner routine was finished off by Kirsty Abraham to pull one back for Edinburgh. Despite substituting their goalkeeper for another outfield player the students failed to save the tie.



In the other tie Wanderers` playmaker Vikki Bunce stole the show with a double hat-trick in the 8-2 defeat of Milne Craig Western.



Bunce opened in only three minutes but quickly Margery Justice levelled from a direct shot at a penalty corner. It was perhaps a touch of deja vu with a repeat, Bunce put Wanderers ahead from the spot only for Justice to level from a breakaway to tie the scores at 2-2.



Bunce seemed to get the last laugh before the interval when she put the Taysiders 3-2 ahead with a snap shot to complete her hat-trick.



Western had the chance to equalise early in the second half but Fiona Bruce`s spot effort was saved by Carmin Dow.



The Wanderers goals then flowed, Bunce scored another three goals and the others came from Ruth Blaikie and Julie Bryce for a solid victory in the end.



In the earlier pool matches Wanderers and Grove Menzieshill saw off Wildcats and Inverleith respectively 6-0. In the other pool Edinburgh University saw off Bon-Accord 6-1, there were two goals each for Kirsty Abraham and Susan Graham.



Meanwhile, Western did well to gain a 4-4 draw with CALA Edinburgh, only an overtime penalty corner conversion by Laura Mann prevented a CALA victory. CALA then went on to claim fifth place after seeing off Wildcats 3-1.



Bon-Accord were relegated to the second division for next season after losing 4-2 to Inverleith in the play-off. It was only 2-2 at the interval, Sarah McKay and Ella Watt scored for Inverleith only for Nicola Davidson to reply with a double for the Aberdonians. The Edinburgh side added two more after the interval, McKay scored again along with Lucy Jamieson.



Scottish Hockey Union media release