

Harriet Ward on the attack



Slough captured their 14th Super 6s title and their first since 2008 with a hard earned 2-0 win over Canterbury in the final. The Pink and blacks struck through Dilly Newton and Georgie Whittaker to take home the title and spark glorious scenes at the end.





Slough scored early thanks to a well taken penalty corner from Newton who found the net with unerring accuracy.



Canterbury hit back and Sarah Kerly’s mazy run and shot almost gave the crowd a wonderful goal but it flashed just wide. The Kent side continued to press and had a gilt-edged opportunity when Van Kemmel was brought down resulting in a penalty stroke. Grace Balsdon stepped up but Asha Tranquille-Day was her side’s hero, saving low to her right.



Before the break Slough doubled their lead when Whittaker seized on a loose ball, spun and slotted home making it 2-0 at the break.



Canterbury came out strongly in the second half. Balsdon had a penalty corner cleared off the line by Ash Bhogal. Canterbury began to exert pressure, building the play from the back with Balsdon dictating the tempo. Despite a couple of mazy runs from Kerly and some nice play from Nina Steikowski the Kent side could not find a way through. At the other end, Slough’s Charly Brydon made a brave run down the boards but her shot flashed wide of the post. With time running out Canterbury forced a penalty corner. With the ball slipped to Kerly it looked certain they’d score but Harriet Ward appeared from nowhere and made a great block. There was still time for Tranquille-Day to see off a penalty corner from Balsdon and with the clock running out Slough toasted their victory and another title.



Slough 2 (2)

Dilly Newton 6 (PC)

Georgie Whittaker 19 (FG)



Canterbury 0 (0)



Semi-final match reports



Brilliant Balsdon secures finals berth





Canterbury celebrate



A hat-trick of penalty corners from Grace Balsdon secured Canterbury’s spot in the Super 6s Final, despite a valiant effort from Bowdon Hightown.



Canterbury controlled the game in the opening stages, dominating possession. However, it was Bowdon Hightown who had the first attempt on goal. Tina Cullen rounded goalkeeper Helen Fagg and forced a penalty corner but it was comfortably cleared by the Green and Whites.



Canterbury continued to bide their time and were soon rewarded for their efforts in the ninth minute. Balsdon fired an unstoppable drag flick into the top corner, leaving Amanda Ferebee with no chance.



Sarah Kerly almost doubled her side’s lead when she caught the defence napping, stealing possession in the circle, only for her shot to cannon off the post. Ed Welch’s team didn’t have to wait long for their second though. Balsdon produced a carbon copy of the previous penalty corner routine, much to the despair of the Hightown fans.



Canterbury's No4 was inches from completing her hat-trick just before the break but this time Ferebee came out on top, deflecting the powerful drag flick onto the crossbar.



Bowdon Hightown restarted the second half quickly and immediately halved the deficit through Cullen. Sian French picked out the unmarked No10 in the circle and she made no mistake in converting first time. Within two minutes the two goal cushion was restored though as Canterbury attacked in numbers, with the resultant loose ball falling to Eliza Brett who slammed home.



The Seahorses came close through a succession of penalty corners, most notably when Sally Walton had her shot picked off the line. A resilient Canterbury defence stood firm though and when they earned their own penalty corner, the game was made safe as Balsdon completed her hat-trick. The No4 this time went low to the keeper’s right to leave the score at 4-1 with six minutes left on the clock.



In a last ditch attempt to make the final, Bowdon Highdown switched to six outfield players. Walton grabbed a late consolation goal from a penalty corner but it was too little too late and Canterbury joined Slough in the Super 6s final at 16.00 this afternoon.



Bowdon Hightown 2 (0)

Tina Cullen 23 (FG)

Sally Walton 40 (PC)



Canterbury 4 (2)

Grace Balsdon 9, 17, 34 (PC, PC, PC)

Eliza Brett 25 (FG)



Puddle sends Slough to the finals





Harriet Ward celebrates her goal at the Super6s



Laura Puddle’s brace for Slough inspired the Pink and Blacks to a famous win and secured their spot in this afternoon’s Super 6s final. Puddle netted twice in the first half to put Slough in command and despite a brave display from Sutton Coldfield, Kat McGonigle’s team never looked back.



Slough settled the quicker of the two sides and took the lead on three minutes. Puddle slid the ball inside the near post after a good run and pass from Mel Ball. The goal provider almost turned goal scorer moments later as Ball broke free but Becky Batsford was out quickly to make a smart save.



At the other end Asha Tranquille-Day was alert and alive to see off two good chances for Sutton skipper Vicky Woolford.

Woolford managed to get the ball past the Slough goalkeeper from a penalty corner but Ash Bhogal produced a splendid goal line clearance to preserve the lead.



Beth Peers had a great chance to reduce the arrears after a turnover inside the Slough circle but once again Tranquille-Day came to the rescue.



Just before the break Puddle doubled the advantage. Initially Slough had a goal disallowed but from the restart they won the ball straight back and Puddle did the rest.



After the break the No14 almost completed her hat-trick but her shot flashed just wide.



Sutton got themselves on the board thanks to Beth Merriman’s shot which squirmed through the goalkeeper’s pads and crept over the line.



The two goal cushion was restored almost straight away. Harriet Ward found space inside the circle and located the bottom corner with a precise finish.



Julie Stowe pulled off a good goal line clearance from another Slough penalty corner as the clocked ticked down on Sutton’s chances. They took off their goalkeeper as a last throw of the dice, but Slough stood firm and booked their place in the final.



Slough 3 (2)

Laura Puddle 3, 18 (FG, FG)

Harriet Ward 26 (FG)



Sutton Coldfield 1 (0)

Beth Merriman 25 (FG)



England Hockey Board Media release