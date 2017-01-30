

Alan Forsyth in action



Surbiton ended East Grinstead’s indoor dominance in emphatic style with a 12-5 victory in the Super 6s Final. East Grinstead were going for their ninth consecutive title but four goals from Alan Forsyth plus a hat-trick from David Beckett fired Mark Pearn's side to an historic win.





Surbiton started the stronger of the two sides and found themselves 2-0 up within five minutes. A through ball found Johnny Gall at the top of the circle and the No7 made no mistake, breaking the deadlock with a smart reverse finish. Two minutes later it was Beckett’s turn to celebrate as he converted a well-worked penalty corner routine for the Sugden Road side.



East Grinstead stemmed the flow of Surbiton’s attacking threat and soon forced some chances of their own through a succession of penalty corners. Harry Gibson was on hand though to save with his pads and maintain his side’s clean sheet. The Surbiton No1 was called into action moments later when East Grinstead broke but Lukas Kilpper’s shot from the left was charged down by an onrushing Gibson.



East Grinstead’s missed opportunities proved costly as two goals for Surbiton in the space of a minute sent them into the break with a four goal lead. Firstly, Mark Pearn played in Rob Farrington who slipped the ball through the legs of Patrick Smith before Forsyth added the fourth. The Scottish international used the rebound boards smartly to play himself a pass, before finishing superbly from the tightest of angles.



Surbiton continued as they’d left off in the second half with Farrington turning provider for Surbiton’s fifth as he slipped the ball inside for William Marshall to find the roof of the net. Beckett added the sixth before East Grinstead switched to six outfield players to see if they could break down a resilient Surbiton defence. It worked almost instantaneously when Nick Catlin linked up with Ben Allberry who slipped the ball through Gibson’s legs to make it 6-1.



The goals continued to flow for Surbiton with Beckett netting his hat-trick in the 26th minute. Adam Seccull pulled another back for Richard Organ’s side but with East Grinstead trying to make up the five goal deficit, they were understandably left exposed at the back. A penalty stroke for Forsyth followed by an open play goal seconds later gave the No17 his hat-trick and his side a 9-2 lead.



Josep Farres-Palet added a third for Reading before Brendan Creed decided to get in on the goal scoring action for Surbiton to take it into double figures. A minute later Farrington got his second as Surbiton broke from the back to convert from the right into an empty goal – 11-3 with four minutes left to play.



It was then East Grinstead’s turn to grab two goals in quick succession, firstly through Lukas Kilpper before Farres Palet netted his brace with a fantastic reverse stick scoop past Gibson. It was Forsyth who had the last laugh though, as the striker swivelled in the circle to beat his defender and smash home, sealing an emphatic 12-5 victory and Surbiton’s first indoor title.



Mark Pearn, the former East Grinstead star spoke to England Hockey afterwards about breaking his old club's eight year winning streak.



Surbiton 12 (4)

Jonny Gall, 2, (FG)

David Beckett, 4, 26, 31 (PC, FG, FG)

Rob Farrington, 18, 36 (FG, FG)

Alan Forsyth, 19, 32, 33, 38 (FG, PS, FG, FG)

William Marshall, 23 (FG)

Brendan Creed, 35 (FG)



East Grinstead 5 (0)

Ben Allberry, 30 (FG)

Adam Seccull, 32 (PC)

Josep Farres-Palet, 35, 37 (PC, FG)

Lukas Kilpper, 36 (FG)



Semi-final match reports



Last gasp Grinstead remain on course for cloud nine





David Condon celebrates for EG



East Grinstead left it late to keep their hopes of a ninth straight indoor title alive. In an end to end thriller, they overturned a courageous Reading 6-5, scoring the winner with just seven seconds left.



Reading opted to start the game with six outfield players, leaving Tommy Alexander on the bench. The Sussex outfit were able to capitalise within the opening minute as Ross Stott drilled home into an empty goal.



East Grinstead doubled their lead in the tenth minute. Josep Farres-Palet was able to squeeze through two Reading defenders, showing good strength before converting. Not deterred by the blistering start, Reading didn’t panic and soon found themselves on the scoresheet. Paddy Smith saved the initial strike in the East Grinstead goal but Dan Shingles pounced on the rebound and fired into the roof of the net.



It wasn’t long before Richard Springham’s side were back on level terms, with Shingles bagging his second. A through ball from Richard Mantell found the No10 at the top of the circle and the midfielder made no mistake in turning his defender and slotting low into the corner. It remained 2-2 heading into the break.



Tom Carson carved through the East Grinstead defence in the opening minutes of the second half but his pass was unable to find a team mate to convert. However, his brother James soon ensured that Reading took the lead for the first time in the match when he slapped home an Andy Watts cross on 27 minutes.



Trailing by 3-2, East Grinstead chose to match their counterparts' tactics and substituted goalkeeper Smith. Having an extra outfield player immediately paid dividends as David Condon dribbled through the Reading defence to slot home and draw the scores level.



With little time to draw breath, Reading soon restored their lead. Tom Carson ran the length of the pitch and despite losing his balance, still managed to poke the ball over the line for a stunning goal. East Grinstead weren’t done yet though. With two minutes left on the clock Adam Seccull drew Richard Organ’s side level before Ben Allberry broke Reading hearts in the dying seconds. Lukas Klipper won the ball, before finding an unmarked Allberry who fired under an onrushing Alexander to seal a 5-4 victory.



East Grinstead 5 (2)

Ross Stott 1 (FG)

Josep Farres-Palet 9 (FG)

David Condon 29 (FG)

Adam Seccull 39 (FG)

Ben Allberry 40 (FG)



Reading 4 (2)

Dan Shingles 11, 14 (FG, FG)

James Carson 27 (FG)

Tom Carson 31 (FG)



Beckett treble helps Surbiton to the final





Alan Forsyth celebrates netting for Surbiton



A hat-trick from Surbiton’s David Beckett booked his side’s place in the Super 6s final after a dominant display against Sevenoaks in the first of the men’s semi-finals.



Richard Potton had pulled off a series of incredible saves in the early going, keeping the scores level. Once William Marshall found the net with a wonderful backhand scoop the floodgates opened, with David Beckett scoring twice in a minute before Alan Forsyth made it 4-0 on the stroke of half time. Jack Valentine pulled one back in the second half but Beckett completed his treble as Surbiton went marching on.



Potton had already beaten away a Beckett backhand and save well from Forsyth before he was called upon to repel a thunderous flick from Marshall.



Potton was starting to look unbeatable but then Scotland star Marshall produced a piece of magic to fire the ball into the roof of the net to break the deadlock. Sevenoaks were reeling and Beckett plundered two goals in a minute to make it 3-0 before Forsyth netted a fourth after a good advantage from umpire Tim Benford.



Sevenoaks reduced the arrears early in the second half with a Jack Valentine goal but just moments later Beckett completed his hat-trick to make it 5-1.



Sevenoaks withdrew their goalkeeper in a bid to get back into the contest but Surbiton capitalised and Forsyth nabbed his second into an empty net for the sixth goal and then Brendan Creed got in on the act with two goals in the last minute to put the gloss on the score line and make it 8-1.



Surbiton 8 (4)

William Marshall 16 (FG)

David Beckett 18, 18, 29 (FG, FG, FG)

Alan Forsyth 20, 37 (FG)

Brendan Creed 39, 39, (FG, FG)



Sevenoaks 1 (0)

Jack Valentine 28 (FG)



England Hockey Board Media release