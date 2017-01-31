Hockey India on Monday announced it decision to not play any bi-lateral series against Pakistan unless they submit an unconditional apology from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for what it termed "baseless allegations" levelled against it.





Through a media release, the Hockey India also blamed PHF of perpetual lies and demanded the federation to submit an "unconditional regret in writing" for what the statement said "lewd and unprofessional behaviour of the Pakistan team during the FIH Champions Trophy 2014" and "their habit of telling perpetual lies to media regarding Hockey India."



Earlier on Dec 1, 2016, PHF had issued a statement, rejecting claims from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that it had not submitted travel documents for its players by the official deadline, which FIH said resulted in its exclusion from the Junior World Cup.



Malaysian team had replaced Pakistan after the development. India had offered visas to the Malaysian team in three-days' time, it added.

Advertisement



India did not issue Pakistan's junior hockey players the visas that they needed to be able to participate in the tournament, the statement had added.



It further said, "This version of the FIH is completely baseless as the PHF had submitted visa application forms along with relevant documents pertaining to visa formalities well in time on Oct 24. The No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government of Pakistan had also been obtained on time but still India did not issue visas to the Pakistani contingent."



Citing the two-months old media reports regarding an interview of PHF Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Hockey India said that most of the issues raised by Ahmed should have been addressed to the IHF, however, there are a few clarifications which Hockey India would like to address.



In its clarification on visas rejection, Hockey India claimed, "It is very clearly stipulated that the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs had requested for residents of Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan, Stateless persons and Pakistan to submit their visa application at least 60 days prior to the commencement of the tournament to avoid the visa applications being rejected."



"Since PHF failed to adhere to the deadlines for the submission of their visa’s, Hockey India cannot be blamed for the consequent rejection of invitation by FIH."



"FIH also sent numerous reminders for Pakistan Hockey Federation for the submission of the Pakistan teams visa, the decision of FIH to withdraw the Pakistan Hockey team from the Hockey Junior World Cup 2016 was solely at their discretion and has nothing to do with Hockey India," it added.



Hockey India Spokesman Dr. R P Singh went on to say, “It is a shame that PHF has again raised the issue of the misbehaviour of the Pakistan hockey team during the FIH Champions Trophy in 2014 as an excuse and opportunity to blame Hockey India for their own incompetence that resulted in the Pakistan team not participating in the Hockey Junior World Cup 2016."



Blaming PHF of rising the matter again and telling perpetual lies, he said, "Hockey India has again taken the decision to not play any bi-lateral series against Pakistan unless they submit an unconditional regret in writing for the lewd and unprofessional behaviour of the Pakistan team during the FIH Champions Trophy 2014 and their habit of telling perpetual lies to media regarding Hockey India."



"We once again reiterate that PHF should learn to take responsibility for their incompetence and incapabilities and stop blaming India to please their local audience. It is high time Pakistan Hockey Federation learns to work as an organisation and stops blaming others for their own internal problems.”

PHF to response the statement after evaluation



PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed told DawnNews that the federation was evaluating the statement, being issued by Hockey India. He added that the federation will announce its strategy soon.



Dawn