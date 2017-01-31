

Craigholme U18 girls indoor cup. Photo by Duncan Gray



Craigholme were victorious at the weekend’s U18 girls’ Indoor Cup, snatching the title from defending champions Strathallan to cap off a great day of hockey.





The tournament format allowed each district to enter one team or school with the previous winning district allowed two entries. This year the competing teams were Strathallan, Kilgraston, Craigholme, George Watsons College, Robert Gordons College and Kelso High School, with the competition split into two pools of three. The top two teams in each pool would advance to the semi-finals.



The day began with Strathallan taking on Craigholme in Pool A. Craigholme started the stronger but were unable to break the deadlock on any of three penalty corners they had, before Strathallan were able to capitalise and took the lead through Izzy Folan after great stick work from Abbie Lindsay. Craigholme grabbed a goal back instantly through Kayleigh Justice. Abbie Lindsay then netted a goal herself making it 2-1 Strathallan. It was Ellie Bryce who got Craigholme back into the game, this time making it 2-2 with five minute to go before half time. Strathallan regained their lead through a terrific drag flick from Alexa Schroder. Craigholme pushed for an equaliser and got it after a penalty corner was converted by Margery Justice.



The first match in Pool B saw George Watsons College play Kilgraston. It was George Watsons who took the lead through Lucy Hogarth after five minutes. A great save by the Kilgraston keeper Kara McRitchie denied George Watsons a second which proved vital as Kilgraston attacked and levelled through Catriona Roberts. A counter attack from George Watsons saw them take the lead after good team play, which saw the move finished off by Katie McCallum. This goal proved to be vital as the score remained the same and finished 2-1 to George Watsons College.



The second matches in Pool A got underway and first up it was Craigholme against Robert Gordons College. Craigholme dominated possession at the beginning of the game but were unable to break the deadlock. Robert Gordons were very well organised and were able to keep out Craigholme until a penalty flick was awarded, and then converted by Kayleigh Justice. Craigholme doubled their lead after a Margery Justice shot from a corner was deflected in by sister Kayleigh. Robert Gordons continued to battle and created a few chances but were unable to get on the score sheet. Kayleigh Justice netted her hat trick with a calm finish to make it 3-0 Craigholme. Robert Gordons pulled a goal back through Katie McLeod but Craigholme claimed all three points guaranteeing them a place in the semi-final.





U18G Indoor cup. Photo by Duncan Gray



The next match in Pool B saw Kelso play George Watsons. Lucy Hogarth opened the scoring with a nice finish from close range to give George Watsons the lead. The match turned into a midfield battle with neither team creating many chances, thus the score remained 1-0 to George Watsons at half time. Kelso snatched an equaliser through Tara Aitchison to bring the score level at 1-1. With five minutes remaining George Watsons took the lead through a well worked short corner routine finished off by Lucy Nickerson. A win would see George Watsons top Pool B. The team from the East managed to hold on and claim all three points to take their spot in the semi-final.



The final game in Pool A meant that Strathallan needed to win to draw level on points with Craigholme. A win for Robert Gordons would see them through to the semi-final. Strathallan took the lead through Alexa Schroder with a good finish. They then doubled their lead through Abbie Lindsay and had their sights set on the semi-final. Moments later Jenny McGuire increased Strathallan’s lead further making it 3-0. Once again a terrific drag flick by Alexa Schroder made it 4-0 right before half time. Robert Gordons pulled one back through Sophia Gambro but Strathallan regained their four goal lead with Alexa Schroder grabbing another. With five minutes to go Strathallan scored again, this time through Darcy McDermott. Then Alexa Schroder was again on the score sheet from another penalty corner making the score now 7-1 to Strathallan. The result saw Strathallan top the group ahead of Craigholme with Robert Gordons finishing third in Pool A.



The final match in Pool B saw both teams fighting for the spot in the semi-final alongside Craigholme, Strathallan and George Watsons. There was an air of drama as Kilgraston and Kelso got underway. Kilgraston scored within thirty seconds through Catriona Roberts. Emily Dark then doubled Kilgraston’s lead after a drag flick from a penalty corner. Poppy Currie grabbed her first goal of the tournament to make it 3-0. Dark grabbed her second of the match making it 4-0 Kilgraston after ten minutes of play. Katie Stott got herself on the score sheet making it 5-0 after some nice stick work. Sister Ellie Stott made it 6-0 finishing off a nice team move. Kilgraston increased their lead through Dark again before Kelso grabbed one goal back through Jessica Howlett. Kelso got on the score sheet again through Izzy Kyle making it 7-2 with two minutes to play. Dark polished off the match from another well finished corner making it 8-2. Kilgraston saw the match out and advanced to the semi-final where they will take on Midland rivals Strathallan.





U18G Indoor cup.Photo by Duncan Gray



The cross over matches were to line up as follows:



Strathallan v Kilgraston- Semi Final



George Watsons College v Craigholme- Semi Final



Robert Gordons College v Kelso- 5th/6th



The first of the semi-finals was an all Midland battle. Strathallan was determined to retain last year’s title, but Kilgraston were out to overcome the holders. As expected both sides began very evenly, cancelling each other out in the midfield. I was Abbie Lindsay who gave Strathallan the lead from a well worked penalty corner. Towards the end of the first half it began to get frantic as Kilgraston pushed for an equaliser, however one minute before half time Strathallan scored two goals in quick succession through Lindsay meaning she secured her hat trick before half time. A great save from the Kilgraston goalkeeper prevented Schroder from scoring another drag flick. It was all out attack as Kilgraston were throwing everything they had at Strathallan, including resorting to a kicking back in Katie Stott. Lindsay managed to slot home her fourth on the game after a counter attack and Strathallan were able to hold on to advance to the final as 4-0 winners.



In the other semi-final George Watsons College took on Craigholme for a place in the final. Craigholme took the lead through Margery Justice before Watsons replied almost instantly through Lucy Hogarth. The game was well contested and both teams were cancelling each other out. Craigholme regained their lead again through Margery Justice before George Watsons again levelled the score this time through Innes Wilson from a penalty corner. It was Craigholme however who went in as leaders at the break with a goal this time from Ellie Bryce. George Watsons got themselves back into the game with a nice finish from Hogarth. However two goals from Natasha Sockalingum sealed the victory for Craigholme and they advanced to take on Strathallan.



The third and four playoff match saw Kilgraston take on George Watsons College, however both teams agreed that after a strenuous day that they would not play this match as many of their girls were playing in the National League matches the following day.



Kelso then took on Robert Gordons College to battle for fifth and Kelso grabbed an early lead after a penalty corner was converted by Imogen Johnstone Jones. Then two goals from Robert Gordons saw them take the lead - these goals coming from Millie Skidmore and Hannah Lawrie. Kelso levelled the score right on half time through Aimee Martin. Once again Robert Gordons scored two quick fire goals to give them a two goal cushion, coming from Kate McLeod and Skidmore again. However it was Kelso who proved to be clinical in the last ten minutes of the match scoring three goals to take the score to 5-4. Goals coming from, Lindsey Young, Johnstone Jones and Lucy Murray. Kelso were able to hold on and come away with the victory and claiming 5th place with Robert Gordons finishing 6th.



The final saw a repeat of the first game of the day, Strathallan against Craigholme, therefore a thriller was guaranteed. Craigholme started off strongly scoring almost instantly through Kayleigh Justice. Strathallan responded moments later with Izzy Folan netting. Kayleigh justice got on the score sheet again after a penalty flick was awarded and then converted. The second half saw Strathallan battling to try and get an equaliser; the chances were coming their way but they were unable to convert any of these, which proved vital as Craigholme were awarded a penalty corner with five minutes remaining, and this was converted by Margery Justice to bring the score to 3-1. Abbie Lindsay converted a penalty stroke with thirty seconds to play but Craigholme were able to hold on to claim the title.





Katie Stott MVP. Photo by Duncan Gray



Katie Stott of Kilgraston was awarded Most Valuable Player of the tournament after a string of terrific performances throughout the day - a well-deserved award for a great young player.



Congratulations to all teams involved, especially to the winners Craigholme on what was a great day of youth hockey.



Scottish Hockey Union media release