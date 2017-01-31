Irish National Indoor Finals 2017
The National Indoor Finals 2017 took place this past weekend in Queen’s University.
In the men’s tournament, Three Rock Rovers came out the victors beating Cookstown in the final 7-4.
On the women’s side, Ards took their 5th title in a row. They defeated Railway Union in the final 4-1.
Both Ards and Three Rock Rovers will now represent Ireland in Europe in February of 2018.
Full results:
Women’s Tournament:
SF 1: Glenanne 1 – Ards 4
SF 2: Queens Uni 4 – Railway Union 6
Final: Ards 4 – Railway Union 1
Men’s Tournament:
SF1: Three Rock Rovers 12 – Antrim 0
SF2: Cookstown 4 – Glenanne 2
Final: Three Rock Rovers 7 – Cookstown 4
Irish Hockey Association media release