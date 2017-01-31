



The National Indoor Finals 2017 took place this past weekend in Queen’s University.





In the men’s tournament, Three Rock Rovers came out the victors beating Cookstown in the final 7-4.



On the women’s side, Ards took their 5th title in a row. They defeated Railway Union in the final 4-1.



Both Ards and Three Rock Rovers will now represent Ireland in Europe in February of 2018.



Full results:



Women’s Tournament:



SF 1: Glenanne 1 – Ards 4

SF 2: Queens Uni 4 – Railway Union 6



Final: Ards 4 – Railway Union 1



Men’s Tournament:



SF1: Three Rock Rovers 12 – Antrim 0

SF2: Cookstown 4 – Glenanne 2



Final: Three Rock Rovers 7 – Cookstown 4







Irish Hockey Association media release