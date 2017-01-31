Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Irish National Indoor Finals 2017

Published on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments



The National Indoor Finals 2017 took place this past weekend in Queen’s University.



In the men’s tournament, Three Rock Rovers came out the victors beating Cookstown in the final 7-4.

On the women’s side, Ards took their 5th title in a row. They defeated Railway Union in the final 4-1.

Both Ards and Three Rock Rovers will now represent Ireland in Europe in February of 2018.

Full results:

Women’s Tournament:

SF 1: Glenanne 1 – Ards 4
SF 2: Queens Uni 4 – Railway Union 6

Final: Ards 4 – Railway Union 1

Men’s Tournament:

SF1: Three Rock Rovers 12 – Antrim 0
SF2: Cookstown 4 – Glenanne 2

Final: Three Rock Rovers 7 – Cookstown 4



Irish Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.