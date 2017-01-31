by Aftar Singh





Simply sensational: National forward Hanis Nadiah Onn was named as the best junior player in the Women’s World League Second Round at the Tun Razak Stadium on Jan 22.



KUALA LUMPUR: Young woman hockey player Hanis Nadiah Onn is still on cloud nine.





The 21-year-old scored four goals in six matches to help Malaysia finish as runners-up behind Ireland in the World League Second Round, which ended at Tun Razak Stadium on Jan 22.



That was enough for Malaysia to qualify for the first time in the World League Semi-finals that will be played at Brussels, Belgium (June 22-July 2) and Johannesburg, South Africa (July 8-22).



She was also named the best junior player in the eight-team World League Second Round tournament.



And Hanis, who only made her international debut in the World League Round One in Singapore in 2014, is clearly enjoying it.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better performance in the tournament. Winning the award was an honour ... that’s the first time I’ve won an individual award in an international tournament.



“It will surely boost my hockey career. I also hope it will inspire young girls to take up hockey.



“As for me, I just want to keep on improving my game and scoring ability. My challenge will be to score against stronger opponents in the World League Semi-Finals,” said Hanis, who will now turn her attention to the National Women’s League, which will begin on Thursday.



Hanis was in top form in the five-team National Women’s League last year. She netted 12 goals in 13 matches to win the top scorer’s award and helped Police (Blue Warriors) win the league title.



Now with Terengganu, she hopes to repeat the feat in this year’s six-team league, which also features Kulim, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI), PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional-KPT and Johor Baru Hockey Association.



The Star of Malaysia