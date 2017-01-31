Tazeen Qureshy







If the 7-2 loss against the Ranchi Rays in their last encounter was not enough, the Kalinga Lancers added another loss in their kitty with even a bigger margin as they lost 10-0 to Uttar Pradesh Wizards in their third home match in Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.





The downfall started right from the first minute of the match after a masterpiece by Agustin Mazzilli gave the guests the first field goal and turned the scoreline 2-0 in the favour. Four minutes later Ramandeep confirmed the UP Wizards were not in a mood to let go. A brace by Akashdeep and Ramandeep meant Kalinga Lancers were simply outdone.



Visibly upset by two back to back big losses, coach Mark Hager accepted that the team had lost momentum since their last match against Ranchi Rays.



“We have lost a bit of momentum from the Ranchi game. We gave away too many opportunities. We had chances to score, but we put in away. We are putting pressure on ourselves by not scoring,” Mark Hager said.



“We played poorly in Ranchi and here also. It is time to look at ourselves in the mirror and ask questions. It is time to step up and play well under pressure,” he added.



Skipper Moritz Fuerste, too accepted that the performance of the Lancers so far is not enough for Hockey India League.



“All of us are upset. This (performance) is not enough for Hockey India League. We have a tough match against Mumbai next. We have to fight back from here.”



