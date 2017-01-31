MUMBAI: On a cool, breezy evening at Churchgate's Mahindra Stadium, Dabang Mumbai's Nikkin Thimmaiah and Delhi Wave Riders' Talwinder Singh were busy exchanging high-fives seconds before the start of their Hockey India League match. That is where the pleasantries ended.Once the match started, the teams dished out an exhilarating brand of hockey .





The hosts went into the breather with a three-goal cushion and eventually clinched the high-intensity match 3-2. The first quarter saw fast and furious exchang es between the teams. But because both teams were defensively well organised, the quarter ended goalless.



The second quarter proved to be the game-changer for Mumbai. And the man who single-handedly made it possible was Affan Yousuf.



Affan kept switching flanks and during one the moves from the right, he received the ball in the circle and managed to slot the ball home. Mumbai scored again when Gurjant Singh stepped up to take Mumbai's third short corner and flicked to Delhi goalkeeper Vanache Vincent's left.Though the shot was stopped, Yousuf scored off the rebound to make it 3-0. Mumbai slowed the pace of the game after the change of ends. But with over two minutes of play remaining in the third quarter, Delhi earned their fourth short corner which was converted by Justin Reid-Ross.



