Nandakumar Marar



MUMBAI: Leading 3-1 after three quarters, the home team survived a Delhi Wavewirders’s fight back in the fourth quarter, to win 3-2 and retain top place in Coal India-Hockey India League 2017





Man-marking or zonal-marking matters little when Affan Yousuf is on the prowl. Two clever goals from the small-made forward had a telling effect in Dabang Mumbai’s success.



Leading 3-1 after three quarters, the home team survived a Delhi Wavewirders’s fight back in the fourth quarter, to win 3-2 and retain top place in Coal India-Hockey India League 2017.



Creating room for strikes at target and finding his own angles to outwit the goalkeeper, Affan built on his reputation, first, with a spectacular field goal. He moved away from defender Pardeep covering the first angle and flicked across and alotted inside the left post. The second strike was a backhander, twisting body into position and reacting intincively.



Waveriders punched in two direct penalty corner goals, two from five corners forced, via Justin Reid and Rupinderpal Singh, both clinical efforts.



Unbeaten run



Dabang Mumbai remained unbeaten in four games on the trot, with one draw and three wins, and firmly entrenched at the top of the six-team table.



The Mumbai team, going into the tie after a morale-boosting 10-4 win in the previous game against Punjab, faced early anxiety and custodian David Harte dealt with two attempts firmly.



The Waveriders’ goalkeeper foiled a dangerous move coming down the left flank. Affan worked down the wing, tapped a pass square to Emmanuel Stockbroekx who was in position to deflect goalwards, but the goalkeeper had the angle covered and padded away the ball. Three penalty corners for the visitors proved futile.



Harmanpreet Singh had a hand in the host going three goals up by half-time. He moved up in support of a move on the right and swept the ball into the goalmouth. Affan trapped and tapped in. Then, Waveriders defenders suffered his second blow via a penalty corner. The drag came off the post, the opportunist was at hand to reverse hit.



Under instructions from coach Jay Stacy, the home side took care to avoid losing possession in their half. The visitors were forced to chase the ball around the turf and almost pulled off a draw in the fourth quarter.



The scores: Dabang Mumbai HC 3 (Affan Yousuf 28 FG, 30) bt Delhi Waveriders 2 (Austin Reid 43 PC, Rupinderpal Singh 53 PC).



The Hindu