



Dominating Delhi Waveriders ended up losers against the ever-improving Dabang Mumbai which posted its third win in four matches to lead the points table after nine days of Fifth Hockey India League.





Its early opportunism of Affan Yusuf that settled the issue in favour of the hosts, who conceded two penalty corner goals in the second half out of six penalty corners they conceded.



Justin Reid Ross in an indirect attempt while Rupinder Pal later had struck, but the Dabang Mumbai hung on to the solitary goal lead till the hooter.



Parvinder Singh got a chance to give DWR a win just five seconds before the end time, but his push just missed the other side corner in a melee. The case was same with Mandeep Singh and Mandeep Antil, who missed out sitters in the first quarters.



Dabang Mumbai pressed hard in the second quarter and got the dividends.



Continuing its winning spree, the hosts Dabang Mumbai built up a 3-0 lead at half time.



Delhi, which were on upper hand most part of first two quarters squandered three penalty corners besides at least two gilt edged chances to be on defensive at half time.



Affan bounced on to the third rebound off the solitary penalty corner the team got to enhance the two-goal strike to 3-0.



Earlier, he was right on hand to trap a strong feed inside D in front of marking Harjeet Singh, and then turned a bit to carpet-push the ball to the right of goalie who was covering the same post.



However, it was a missed story for the visitors in the first half. Second penalty corner was done useless when the pushed ball could not be stopped on top of D, leading to even a counter. The other two first half penalty corners did not go beyond Sander's Amit Rohidos like charges.



Delhi could have gone well had it lapped it up both the chances it created in the first quarter. Firstly, Mandeep Singh, off the feed from Mandeep Antil, hit the ball wide.



AWARDS



THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: Affan Yusuf

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Affan Yusuf

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Emmanuel

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K:Affan Yusuf



