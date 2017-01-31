



CHULA VISTA, Calif. – An all immersive, rigorous 28 days awaits the newly selected 2017 U.S. Women’s National Team. Although not on home turf, the red, white and blue will be on familiar ground. The USWNT will be venturing from Lancaster, Pa. back to their previous training site just outside San Diego, Calif. at the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center. From Tuesday, January 31 to Monday, February 27 the squad will sharpen their skill sets preparing for a full competition schedule preparing at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa as well as the Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. which are both opportunities to quality for the 2018 World Cup.





While in California, USWNT Head Coach Janneke Schopman and the 23 athletes will compete in a total of four test matches against members of the U.S. Men’s National Team and U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team.



"The goal in Chula Vista is to get a good training block in, working hard on the field and in the gym," said Schopman,. "It also gives us the opportunity to play some games and get connected playing together as a team. Lastly we will focus on individual development and have our quarterly meetings."



Chula Vista Training Camp roster:

Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.), Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.), Ali Campbell (Gilbersville, Pa.), Anna Dessoye (Mountain Top, Pa.), Casey Di Nardo (Virginia Beach, Va.), Amanda Dinunzio (State College, Pa.), Katelyn Falgowski (Landenberg, Pa.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.), Jess Jecko (Sauguoit, N.Y.), Kelsey Kolojejchick (Larksville, Pa.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Alyssa Parker (Woodbine, Md.), Kat Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Loren Shealy (Charlotte, N.C.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.), Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Taylor West (Pocomoke, Md.), Alesha Widdall (Whitney Point, N.Y.), Jill Witmer (Lancaster, Pa.) and Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.)



USFHA media release