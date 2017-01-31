Shaheed Devji







After playing four of eight games against the Queensland Scorchers, Canada’s women’s field hockey team is feeling good down under.





Just playing games is welcome, after spending long stretch training in Vancouver at the end of last year.



But it also helps that those games have been successful so far. Canada’s women are undefeated through the first half of the series in Australia, having picked up two wins and two draws.



“I think whether we win or not, we try and take positives from how we play,” says veteran defender Danielle Hennig. “But this tournament it’s been evident in both how we play and those objective results, which kind of gives you that extra little boost.



“It’s been nice because Queensland is a really good team. So although we’ve been getting good results, they’re still challenging us in lots of ways.”



Aside from the on-field, technical positives ahead of World League Round 2 in West Vancouver in April, one of the foundational focuses of the trip to Australia is the makeup of the squad.



Five players from the junior ranks have joined the Senior team during this tour, giving more players exposure to the senior international game, and meaning both the on-field and off-field dynamics of the team take new form.



“It’s a bit of a different role for me,” says defender Karli Johansen, who is now among the more experience players on the team, with 72 senior international matches to her name. “I really enjoy working with the younger girls, and it’s nice to have different views and new opinions coming into the team.”



“It’s been really nice to get to know the new girls that are with us this trip and build some confidence and start off the year on a high note.”



The Canadian women finish off the eight game series with Queensland this week and return to Vancouver on February 6th. World League Round 2 in West Vancouver begins on April 1.



Field Hockey Canada media release