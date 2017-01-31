Tri-Nations Tournament, Benalmadena







Ireland got off to the ideal start with a goal in the opening minute as Chris Cargo robbed the ball in midfield and broke down the right before firing a ball into the circle which Sean Murray calmly converted. Jamie Carr retained Ireland’s lead as he made a strong save in the 10th minute from a French penalty corner. The Green Machine finished the opening quarter putting the French under increasing pressure but their final PC shot was well run down by the first runner.





Matthew Bell made an important save on the line early in the second quarter and not 2 minutes later Eugene Magee was impeded whilst shooting and was awarded a penalty stroke. Shane O’Donoghue duly converted the stroke and doubled the Green Machine’s lead going into half time.



The second half saw a slight role reversal as France began to get a grip of the game. Carr was in superb form and made several important fans from French PC’s. France was awarded a penalty stroke of their own, which they converted, in the final quarter when a shot was stopped on the line by the body of an Irish defender. The Green Machine struggled to hold possession and France turned them over in the middle of the pitch before breaking into the circle to draw the game level at 2-2.



Congratulations to Sam O'Connor who earned his first senior international cap today.



Ireland’s next match is against Spain tomorrow in Benalmadena at 4pm (local time).



France 2

Ireland 2 (Murray, O’Donoghue)



Starting: Carr (GK), J Bell, Duncan, Cargo, Murray, McKee, E Magee, O’Donoghue, M Bell, Gleghorne, L Cole,



Substitutes: O’Connor, Wright, Glassey, Nelson, Harte, Dale, Ingram (GK)



Match Details



Spain 4vs4 France 29/1/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

France 2vs2 Ireland 30/1/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

Spain vs Ireland 31/1/2017 4pm Malaga

Spain vs France 1/2/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

France vs Ireland 2/2/2017 4pm in Malaga

Spain vs Ireland 3/2/2017 1pm in Benalmadena

*times listed are local.



Irish Hockey Association media release