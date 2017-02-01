



Hockey New Zealand is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Vantage Windows & Doors as the naming rights sponsor of the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women.





The four year deal gives both teams a major boost as they now focus on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, officially named the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women.



Over more than 45 years, Vantage has become the biggest selling brand in the market for parent company APL, who are New Zealand’s largest supplier of windows and doors.



APL are based in Hamilton where they maintain a major design, production and warehousing facility developing, extruding, surface finishing and distributing profiles to over 70 manufacturers around the country.



The team at APL are hugely engaged partners and sports fanatics, with other sponsorships including the Kiwi rowing pair Eric Murray and Hamish Bond, Avantidrome, Cycling NZ, Chiefs rugby team, Magic Netball team, New Zealand rally drivers Emma Gilmour and Ben Hunt, Josh Coppins Motocross Team, Altherm Jetsprint Team and the New Zealand Jetsprint Championship.



Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis said the partnership was a huge step forward for the Black Sticks and the sport of hockey in New Zealand and has capitalised on the success the teams showed in Rio and to go further in Tokyo 2020.



“We are absolutely delighted to have APL behind the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women as they continue to hunt success on the world stage.



“It is clear to us that the Vantage brand and parent company APL are a fantastic fit for our teams as both share the drive to be the absolute best in their field while fostering the importance of being people centred, world class and with a community focus.



“It is significant for our teams to have a naming rights partner for an extended period through an Olympic Cycle and it is certainly a game changer as the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women eye medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.”



APL CEO Craig Vincent said it was exciting to partner with the Black Sticks, who are high achieving both on and off the turf.



“This is a great fit for our Vantage brand as we see in the Black Sticks two teams who share our values of hard work and giving back to the community through being fantastic role models.



“We are looking forward to the journey over the next four years in a true partnership which will see us support the Black Sticks in their quest for Olympic gold.”



The first international competition as the Vantage Black Sticks comes with the New Zealand Women heading to Argentina for a test series from 10-22 February.



Hockey New Zealand Media release