He has been talked about at length, his antics discussed several times and hailed by everyone in the hockey fraternity, but India hockey skipper and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, continues to wow the people with the same energy and enthusiasm everytime he sets out on the field.





This Republic Day, the goalkeeper, touted as the ‘Wall of Indian Hockey,’ added another feather to his cap after he was selected for the ‘Padmashree’ award, the fourth highest civilian honour. undefined Undoubtedly thrilled by the announcement, he opened up in a quick special chat with s2h and spoke on getting accolades, HIL and being a hockey player.



You have achieved innumerable feats. But, what is more important to you – ‘Padmashree Sreejesh’ or ‘Olympian Sreejesh?’



“Whatever accolades or titles gets associated with my name are important for me. Each of it has its own value. Whenever a player joins any sport, his dream to represent his country at the highest level, which, for me, is the Olympics.



Padmashree, on the other hand, is recognition by the Government to a player’s contribution to the nation. It is good boost for the individual’s game. As far as I am concerned, the efforts of my team members has been recognized and attached to my name.”



And right after the announcement was made, you HIL team UP Wizards trounced Kalinga Lancers 10-0 in your second match. You couldn’t have asked for better celebration?



In our first match, we lost in the dying seconds against Mumbai. So a win was important to boost the morale. Of course, I not conceding any goals can add to the celebration.



You have been clinical in giving India many wins. Do you have any superstitious belief when you come out on field to play?



“Nothing actually. I look forward that whenever my team enters the field of play, everyone is smiling. That brings the necessary positivity and helps us start well. Of course, then there is God as well.”



You have many good matches to look back to. Any moment in particular which makes you feel proud?



“Whenever the team stands on the podium and the national anthem plays, is the proudest moment for not just me but all the players. It is a very special moment and I hope to give more such moments to my country.”



