



In the EHL’s 10-year history, the competition has played host to some of the world’s greatest goalscorers. But have you ever wondered who are the competition’s best? Wonder no more as we give you the lowdown on all the numbers that matter!





All-time top scorer

Jeroen Hertzberger’s mammoth 35 goal total puts him top of the pile, netting all his goals for Rotterdam in six different seasons in the EHL.



He leads the prolific Marco Miltkau by three goals. The German forward is also the highest scorer from open play, shining in brilliant runs with both UHC Hamburg and Rot-Weiss Köln.



WKS Grunwald Poznan’s Tomasz Dutkiewicz and Reading’s Richard Mantell, meanwhile, are the most effective from penalty corners with 19 each. Hertzberger and Christopher Zelle have scored the most penalty strokes with 5.

1. Jeroen Hertzberger – 35 goals

2. Marco Miltkau – 32 goals

3. Ronald Brouwer – 26 goals

4. Christopher Zeller – 26 goals

5. Gabriel Dabanch – 23 goals



Most goals in a season

Michael Körper may have only played in three seasons of the EHL but his performances in winning gold in 2013/14 and bronze in 2015/16 have made him one of the most feared net-busters in the EHL. He scored six in the former season including the winning shoot-out goal in Eindhoven in the Grand Final.



The Austrian striker followed up with 13 goals last season, firing a brilliant hat trick in the elimination of Oranje Zwart. That total is level with Christopher Zeller’s 13 for Rot-Weiss Köln in 2009/2010, scoring a hatful against HC Bra in what was, ultimately, a slightly curtailed run to the EHL KO8.



1= Michael Körper (Harvestehuder THC) – 13 goals

1= Christopher Zeller (Rot-Weiss Köln) – 13 goals

3. Guillermo Schickendantz (Club Egara) – 11 goals

4. Tom Boon (HC Bloemendaal) – 10 goals

5= Mirco Pruyser (AH&BC Amsterdam) – 9 goals

5= Jeroen Hertzberger (HC Rotterdam) – 9 goals



Most goals in a game

Italian opposition have proven a happy hunting-ground for strikers on the goal-hunt witb both Christopher Zeller and Gabriel Dabanch running up seven strikes in a single game.



1= Christopher Zeller – 7 goals (ROT-WEISS KÖLN vs HC Bra)

1= Gabriel Dabanch – 7 goals (ROYAL LEOPOLD vs SG Amsicora)



Goal-scoring average per game

While others may have scored more, Belgian star Tom Boon has the highest goals per game following a couple of fruitftul season with Racing Club de Bruxelles and HC Bloemendaal.



It owes a lot to his 10 goals in four games in the 2014/15 season, netting five times against KS Pomorzanin Torun and another five in the next three games, including the goal in the bronze match in a 1-0 win over Royal Daring. It leaves him with an average of 2.25 goals per game.



Christoper Zeller is second on the list with a 1.63 average while other notable mentions go to Michael Körper with 1.46 and Roderick Weusthof with 1.33 for his 12 goals.



1. Tom Boon (HC Bloemendaal/Racing Club de Bruxelles) – 2.25 (18 goals from 8 matches)

2. Christopher Zeller (Rot Weiss Köln) – 1.63 (26 goals from 16 matches)

3= Thomas Becuwe (Lille MHC) – 1.5 (3 goals in 2 games)

3= Harry Trusler (Holcombe) – 1.5 (3 goals in 2 games)

3= Brandon Panther (Pembroke) 1.5 (3 goals in 2 games)



Euro Hockey League media release