Dabang retains first place with 18 points from five games, followed by the visitors in second place with 15 points



Nandakumar Marar





Surging ahead: Kalinga Lancers players mount an attack against Dabang Mumbai in the Hockey India League match. | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe



Glenn Turner capped a dynamic show in the rival half with a stunning deflected field goal for Kalinga Lancers against Dabang Mumbai in the Coal India-Hockey India League here on Tuesday.





The Aussie’s strike in the third quarter resulted in a hard-earned 4-3 win and handed Dabang Mumbai its first defeat in five matches hosted at the Mahindra Stadium.



Turner turned home a fierce carpet drive by Anand Lakra into the Dabang goalmouth, giving no time for the goalkeeper to react to his first touch.



Twelve penalty corners were forced collectively; two classy drag-flicks by Moritz Fuerste for the visitors standing out. Harmanpreet Singh smashed home a rebound from a penalty corner with a reverse hit after the first drag was blocked. Kalinga’s penalty-corner defence was noteworthy with its goalkeeper Andrew Charter padding away many attempts.



Dabang retains first place with 18 points from five games, followed by the visitors in second place with 15 points.



Fuerste powered home twice via the direct route as the visitors drew level at 2-2. The home team earned two more corners in the third quarter, but did not get the desired results.



The result: Kalinga Lancers 4 (Moritz Fuerste 32, 33 PCs, Glenn Turner 40 FG) bt Dabang Mumbai HC 3 (Harmanpreet Singh 27 PS, 43 FG).



The Hindu