s2h team







Moritz Fuerste played his captaincy role perfectly with two penalty corner strikes while Australian Glenn Turner turned in a known poacher role to post a field goal to reinvent their struggling Kalinga Lancers' fortunes at the cost of hitherto defeat less Dabang Mumbai. Thus, Dabang Mumbai completed its all home matches with three wins and a draw and still tops the pool with 17 points two more than today's winners.





In an evenly contested match, Mumbai had first half lead with a Harmanpreet Singh's stroke goal (counted as two) but on resumption Kalinga Lancers did not give up. They got a flurry of penalty corners out of which twice Moritz converted to bring parity on scoreboard.



Shortly after Moritz's feat, Glenn Turner, who missed a couple of chances earlier, tucked in a cross from Anand Lakra to suddenly turn the tide against the Mumbai team (4-2). Harmanpreet again posted a goal through penalty corner, bouncing on to a goalie rebound, which survived umpire Sevattoo's self referral for back stick (3-4)



Both teams tried hard to change the scoreline in the last ten minutes with no avail.



Both teams got seven penalty corners each Harmanpreet Singh's astute penalty stroke conversion that came five minutes before the half time kept the hosts Dabang Mumbai on a high pedestal at the half time.



At the stroke of half time, Dabang Mumbai got three penalty corners continuously, but visitor's defence tenaciously stood out.



After Kalinga missed out some sitters, notably when Glenn Turner swept the air without connecting a short pass of hardworking Lalit Upadhyay, gave in when Amit Rohidoss applied his stick from behind to trip Kepperman leading to umpire Deepak Joshi to award the fateful stroke, which is considered twice for being field goal.



Stick2Hockey.com