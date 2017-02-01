



TERRASSA, Spain – Following 10 intense days of matches and practices, the U.S. Men’s National Team’s training camp in Spain came to an end this weekend. However, for the program, it marked the start of a new era. Not only was it the first time the team had come together since the appointment of a new coaching staff, it was also a first opportunity for some of the current U-21 USMNT team to train and play with the senior squad.





“This was an invaluable experience for all the staff and players that attended the training camp,” said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. “It didn’t just provide an opportunity to assess the squad for FIH World League Round 2, it was also crucial that our younger players had the chance to participate at the highest level. We’re always looking to build and always looking to progress, and I believe this training camp has put us on a sound footing to do that.”



The camp began with double sessions, before games against Catalunya and Spanish powerhouse, Hockey Club Atletic Terrassa. The team was challenged physically and mentally by opponents that consistently produce achievements on a European and world stage, but it was a one test the USMNT answered. For USMNT midfielder Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.) such competition is exactly what the team requires if they want to compete at the next level.



“Playing against Spanish international athletes that compete for one of the top teams in Europe is what we need if we want to develop as a team,” said Barminski. “Of course, it was difficult to adjust to the speed of the game early on, especially for the younger players that have never played at this level, but we have to be tested and we have to be willing to be tested.”



The second part of the camp included three games in three days against Wales, another team looking to prepare for their respective FIH World League Round 2 competition. But not before the Team USA had chance to sample the sights of Barcelona and the incomparable sounds of the Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona. Alongside nearly 100,000 fans, the USMNT saw one of the world’s great soccer clubs impose themselves with a 5-2 win.



For the USMNT, such a margin of victory against Wales was unlikely – the two teams are separated by just a few world ranking positions. Combine that with the fact that the group was still formative and the exhaustive nature of their training, it was no surprise there was little to choose between the teams. For Head Coach Wiese, however, it was the performances and the potential on display that were the focus.



“Some of what we were doing in our games against Wales was at an exceptionally high-level,” said Wiese. “The challenge is doing that on a consistent basis for whole games and whole tournaments. We aren’t quite there right now, and I don’t expect us to be there without a lot of work. It’s going to take time but I think this training camp puts us in a great position for the immediate future. Alongside Associate Head Coach, Brian Schledhorn, Steve Danielson, Chris Pothier, Joey Civico, and all the players, we’re going to do everything we can to bring long-term success to the USA Men’s National Team.”



Barminski also believes the training camp was a huge success.



“We have a lot of work to do, that’s for sure, but after the training camp we know what the expectation is and what we have to do to,” said Barminski. “We have a great group of men in this team, and that includes the players that have just joined us. I’m excited for what’s next and where the program can go.” For the California native, however, there is another ingredient to the team’s future progression. “What we do need is for people to support us, in whatever way they can. The more people want us to win and the more we can train and participate, the more successful we will be. It’s simple as that.”



USFHA media release