Shaheed Devji







Canada picked up its third win in its sixth game against the Queensland Scorchers Tuesday in Gold Coast, Australia.





The six game stretch was meant to replicate Canada’s upcoming World League Round 2 schedule. Through six games, Canada has three wins, two draws, and one loss.



The Canadian women now have three rest days before their final two games against Queensland on February 4th and 5th. They will then return to Vancouver on February 6th.



On Tuesday, the Queensland crowd was witness to a fast game and an attacking spectacle, with end to end play from both teams.



A closely fought first half ended scoreless, despite both teams having chances to score. It was some good goal keeping by both net minders – Rowan Harris for Canada – that game the game tied nil-nil.



In the second half, Queensland converted a penalty corner to take the 1-0 lead.



Canada made some positional adjustments in the 4th quarter and began a push to equalize.



The effort resulted in back to back penalty corner conversions from well worked variations that saw Brienne Stairs score first and Sara McManus follow to give Canada the 2-1 lead.



Canadas penalty corner defence was put to the test with Queensland making a concerted effort to snatch the draw, but the home side was not able to convert, and Canada went on to the victory.



Field Hockey Canada media release