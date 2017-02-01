Tri-Nations Tournament







This afternoon’s match marked a significant milestone for Green Machine stalwart Ronan Gormley who earned his 250th cap today. Gormley became the first Irish hockey player to ever reach 250 caps, firmly cementing his place in Irish hockey history. All at Hockey Ireland congratulate Ronan on a phenomenal achievement.





Spain, ranked 9th in world, very nearly got off to the ideal start when a pass fired in along the baseline evaded the Irish defence to reach the striker on the back-post whose stray foot cost Spain an early opening goal. The hosts enjoyed the bulk of possession in the opening quarter but the Green Machine did well to contain them and the Spanish got very little return for their possession and rarely entered the Irish circle.



Ireland started the second quarter stronger and enjoyed far more possession. Conor Harte charged his way out of the Irish defence and through the middle of the pitch to set up Chris Cargo who saw his high shot parried away by Mario Fernandez. A chance fell to Matthew Nelson at the back post for Ireland but it was Spain who got the scoreboard ticking first. A penalty corner in the 21st minute drew a superb low save from Jamie Carr but the follow up shot by Salva Piera left the Three Rock Rovers keeper with no chance. Peter Brown won a corner moments later for the men in green but Shane O’Donoghue’s drag flick was well saved by Fernandez. Spain doubled their lead in the 25th minute courtesy of Diego Arana as a reverse shot from the top of the circle was deflected goal-bound.



Carr continued with his impressive performance as he sent a high penalty corner strike wide to keep his sides chances alive. Jeremy Duncan did well to win Ireland’s second penalty corner in the 45th minute and the experienced Eugene Magee made no mistake in sending his drag flick to the left of the outstretched keeper. The Green Machine had a chance to draw the game level but Fernandez made an excellent save off a deflection from Sean Murray’s initial ball into the circle. Spain had more chances than their Irish counterparts with most of their shots coming from penalty corners but Carr denied every shot sent his way to keep the score at 2-1.



Ireland next face France in Benalmadena on Thursday Feb 2nd at 4pm local time.



Spain 2 (Piera, Arana)

Ireland 1 (Magee)



Starting: Carr (GK), J Bell (Captain), Cargo, Murray, McKee, E Magee, O’Donoghue, M Bell, Gleghorne, Nelson, Harte



Substitutes: Glassey, Dale, Ingram (GK), Gormley, Duncan, L Cole, Brown



Match Details



Spain 4vs4 France 29/1/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

France 2vs2 Ireland 30/1/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

Spain 2vs1 Ireland 31/1/2017 4pm Malaga

Spain vs France 1/2/2017 4pm in Benalmadena

France vs Ireland 2/2/2017 4pm in Malaga

Spain vs Ireland 3/2/2017 1pm in Benalmadena

*times listed are local.



Irish Hockey Association media release