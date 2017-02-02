

Peter Savage at the Olympics in 2012



England Hockey are saddened to hear the news of the passing of Peter Savage.





Peter, a former player, umpire and technical official is probably remembered best as one of English Hockey’s most well known photographers and hockey journalists. He was a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association, the International Sports Press Association, and committee member of Hockey Writers’ Club, of which he is a past chairman.



Peter started photographing hockey in 1996 alongside writing articles in the old Hockey Sport magazine. In 2005 he started the web site TalkHockeyRadio, using his experience as a former freelancer for BBC Radio Sussex. As time went on he focused more on the photography side of things with his pictures appearing in publications, both at home and abroad.



Peter covered several Hockey World Cups (both outdoors and indoors), European Championships, Champions Trophies, various rounds of the Euro Hockey League, the indoor championships and the London Olympics.



Famously, during the 2009 European Championship final between England and Germany, Peter was one of the sole photographers to position himself at the end England were attacking, with the other photographers favouring the much-fancied Germans. England ran out 5-3 winners and Peter’s faith paid off as he had the best shots of the England players celebrating.



In 2014 he stood down from travelling abroad for tournaments to concentrate on English domestic hockey. The 2014 World Cup in The Hague was his last foreign assignment, but he instead brought his wealth of experience to tournaments in England, working as a Media Centre Manager on behalf of England Hockey.



In March 2016 Peter was taken seriously ill with brain cancer. He approached this challenge with typical good humour and determination, continuing to photograph local rugby at Worthing RFC with the help of his wife, Stella whilst staying in contact with his many friends from across the hockey world.



All at England Hockey send their best wishes to Peter’s friends and family at this difficult time.



Details of the funeral arrangements will be circulated when they are known.



England Hockey Board Media release