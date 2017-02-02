Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Peter Savage loses his fight with terminal cancer

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 129
by Dil Bahra
 

Peter Savage, extreme right at the Euro Hockey Championship at Olympic Park in London in August 2015 where he was the Media Centre Manager. Photo:Dil Bahra
 
Peter Savage, the well known and respected photographer and writer, lost his fight with terminal cancer last night.


 
Peter was involved in hockey in various positions throughout his life - a true servant of the game. I first knew him when he was umpiring and writing for Hockey Sport. We were both Police Officers, he with Sussex Police and me with the Met. We were both members of the Hockey Writers' Club and served on the committee for many years. In 2008 he was elected as the Chairman of the Club and I was the secretary.
 
He was a great supporter of The Hockey Museum (THM) and last December THM chose to dedicate its Oral History Collection in his name.

