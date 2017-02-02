

Indian hockey players recently broke a world record for hockey skills Photo: Hockey India



742 players successfully broke a Guinness Book of World Record of the highest number of people keeping a hockey ball in the air for 30 seconds





In an incredible and historic feat, Hockey Madhya Bharat successfully broke a World Record on Thursday, January 26, when India celebrated its 68th Republic Day.



To mark the occasion, the Hockey Madhya Bharat officials successfully attempted a World Record involving 950 players and the challenge was to have the highest number of people juggle a hockey ball simultaneously with a hockey stick in the air for 30 seconds.



Out of the 950 participants, 742 players successfully kept the ball in the air for 30 seconds and officially entered the Guinness Book of Records. Previously the record of ‘most people keeping the hockey ball in the air for 30 seconds’ was held by the United Kingdom where 250 participants kept the hockey ball in the air for 30 seconds.



This attempt was carried out at the LNIPE Hockey Stadium in Gwalior under the leadership of Dr Brij Kishore Prasad, Assistant Professor at LNIPE, and Mr. Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, Associate Vice President Hockey India and President, Madhya Bharat Hockey Association. According to participants, an entire year of practice went into the successful completion of this incredible attempt to break the world record.



The innovative initiative was carried out to motivate more people, especially youngsters, to pick up the hockey stick and stay active with hockey. This is very much in line with the International Hockey Federation's 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy which aims to make hockey a global game that inspires the next generation.



Check out all of the action below:

https://youtu.be/xLyCWtdpA30



FIH site