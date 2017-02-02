Five teams named Lahore Lions, Islamabad Shaheens, Peshawar Deers, Karachi Dolphins and Quetta Panthers will be participating in the First Pakistan Women Hockey League to be held at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore from February 3-8.





The league is being organised by the Punjab Women Hockey Association in collaboration with the Sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Hockey Federation.



Secretary, Punjab Women Hockey Association, Ms Rahat Khan (organising secretary of the league), Director General SBP, Mr Zulfiqar Ghumman and Director Development and Domestic PHF, Mr Naveed Alam gave the details of the event at a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium.



The five teams include experienced departmental as well as young and upcoming players. Punjab provides the bulk of the players as presently a lot of women hockey is being played in the province. The players have been allocated to the teams in a manner so as to form balanced outfits.



Sports Board Punjab has sanctioned Rs five lacs for the event, apart from giving the accommodation to the players. PHF is providing umpires and technical officials.

A few private sponsors have also come forward which is quite encouraging for the women hockey.



The opening ceremony is scheduled on Thursday afternoon with the unveiling of the logo and trophy.



All the teams will play each other followed by the final (between the top two teams) and the 3rd position match (between the next two teams) on the last day.

'Best Player' of each match will be presented a prize such as gift hamper.



PHF Media release