By Celia Balf







USA Field Hockey announced that National Team member Emily Wold will retire from the senior international team.





Wold played for the squad for five years and recorded 51 caps. She was a two-time All-America and All-Region selection at Freehold Boro High School. She then went on to play at The University of North Carolina and made her debut with the national team in the second round of the 2013 FIH Hockey World League in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



“USA Field Hockey appreciates Emily’s applied talents in the midfield and true commitment to the U.S. Women’s National Team,” Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director said. “We wish her the best of luck as she charts a new journey outside of the international pitch.”



For the red, white and blue, Wold helped her team finish in fourth place at the 2014 Rabobank Hockey World Cup in The Hague, The Netherlands. She also got a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada. This past summer, she helped her team win a bronze medal at the 2016 Champions Trophy in London, England.



“Being a part of Team USA and playing for your country has been a huge honor and I will forever be grateful for representing the red, white, and blue,” Wold said. “Field hockey has given me so much opportunity and it is so cool to see how the game has grown. I want to encourage young players to keep enjoying the game because having fun is the most important part.”



Wold will graduate from UNC this spring, but has not declared any set career plans.



