PETALING JAYA: Defending champions Police and Terengganu, who have the bulk of the national players in their sides, will start as favourites in this year’s National Women’s League, which begins today.





But that doesn’t faze newcomers Johor Baru District Hockey Association (JBDHA), who have named a young team.



JBDHA secretary A. Harbhajan Singh believes that the young talent “will be up for the challenge” in the six-team league.



The other teams are PKS Universiti Tenaga National-KPT, Kulim and Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI).



“We had a month’s training and played some friendlies as part of the our preparations for our league debut.



“Our initial target is to make the semi-finals,” he said.



JBDHA’s opening match will be against PKS Universiti Tenaga National-KPT at the KL Hockey Stadium in Lembah Pantai today.



The Star of Malaysia