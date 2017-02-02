Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

QPCC, Paragon repeat as Hockey 5s champs

Published on Thursday, 02 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 79
Queen’s Park Cricket Club (men) and Paragon (women) repeated as champions in their respective divisions when the T&T Hockey Board held its Opening Day Hockey 5’s Tournament at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua on Sunday.



In the men’s decider, the par kites outplayed long-time rival Fatima 4-1 to secure a third straight lien on the title.

Earlier, the Partkites played unbeaten on the day to top their Round-Robin Group B series before whipping Malvern 5-1 in their semi-final while Fatima, which ended as runner-up in the same group as the eventual champions, pipped Group A winners, Defence Force 5-4.

The women’s final was a much closer contest as Paragon got the better of Shandy Carib Magnolias, 3-2 on penalty-strokes after a 2-2 deadlock in the contest which was played on half of an outfield pitch surrounded by sideboards meant to keep the ball in continuous play.

Paragon topped its Round-Robin Group A series and followed up with a 3-0 defeat of Harvard Checkers in the semis while Magnolias humbled Group B winner, Notre Dame, 5-2.

T&THB OPENING DAY HOCKEY 5S RESULTS

Women Round-Robin results:

Semi-finals

Paragon 3 vs Harvard Checkers 0
SC Magnolias 5 vs Notre Dame 2

Third placed playoff:

Harvard Checkers 2 vs Notre Dame 0

Final

Paragon 2 vs SC Magnolias 2 - Paragon won 3-2 on penalty-strokes

Men’s Round-Robin results

Semi-finals:

Fatima 5 vs Defence Force 4
QPCC 5 vs Malvern 1

Third place playoff:

Defence Force 5 vs Malvern 3

Final:

QPCC 4 vs Fatima 1

The Trinidad Guardian

