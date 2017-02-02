Queen’s Park Cricket Club (men) and Paragon (women) repeated as champions in their respective divisions when the T&T Hockey Board held its Opening Day Hockey 5’s Tournament at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua on Sunday.





In the men’s decider, the par kites outplayed long-time rival Fatima 4-1 to secure a third straight lien on the title.



Earlier, the Partkites played unbeaten on the day to top their Round-Robin Group B series before whipping Malvern 5-1 in their semi-final while Fatima, which ended as runner-up in the same group as the eventual champions, pipped Group A winners, Defence Force 5-4.



The women’s final was a much closer contest as Paragon got the better of Shandy Carib Magnolias, 3-2 on penalty-strokes after a 2-2 deadlock in the contest which was played on half of an outfield pitch surrounded by sideboards meant to keep the ball in continuous play.



Paragon topped its Round-Robin Group A series and followed up with a 3-0 defeat of Harvard Checkers in the semis while Magnolias humbled Group B winner, Notre Dame, 5-2.



T&THB OPENING DAY HOCKEY 5S RESULTS



Women Round-Robin results:



Semi-finals



Paragon 3 vs Harvard Checkers 0

SC Magnolias 5 vs Notre Dame 2



Third placed playoff:



Harvard Checkers 2 vs Notre Dame 0



Final



Paragon 2 vs SC Magnolias 2 - Paragon won 3-2 on penalty-strokes



Men’s Round-Robin results



Semi-finals:



Fatima 5 vs Defence Force 4

QPCC 5 vs Malvern 1



Third place playoff:



Defence Force 5 vs Malvern 3



Final:



QPCC 4 vs Fatima 1



The Trinidad Guardian