Two goals in two minutes in the last spell of second quarter saw Jaypee Punjab Warriors taking 3-0 lead at half time and then two field goals each from SV Sunil and Jacob Whetton helped visiting Punjab Warriors bundle out the hosts Ranchi Rays for a fluent 7-0 win today in Ranchi.





Thereafter, especially in the last quarter, Ranchi launched more attacks and got penalty corners but were of no avilal. The unstoppable Sunil's field goal before Jacob Whetton tapped in a on the running feed from Satbir Singh, stood un-eroded.



Ranchi Rays' response was to keep attack and maximise returns, which meant either field goal or field goal process in the penalty corners.



Both misfired.



Punjab resolutely defended in the fourth quarter and then RR missed out first on trying field goals out of 3,4 PCs. When it realised its folly, it reverted back to direct conversion, which was sloppier and did not work out.



Ranchi in the end ends of wasting as many as nine penalty corners and keep their part of scoreboard blank.



Ranchi's defence gave away too many soft goals, failing to mark players or zone. With a result, even a half-hearted or mis-hits could be connected by the JPW forwards.



In particular, Sardar Singh's hit was not perfect but Sunil's gentle touch got the ball where it was to be.



After missing earlier attempt, Mink van der Weerden put Punjab ahead with a penalty corner conversion in 25th Minute (1-0). Seconds later, Jacob Whetton stole the ball out of a defensive lapse, and parted with SV Sunil after fairly a long sprint. SV Sunil sidestepped marking Kothajit Singh to gentle scoop the ball into the neat, as he has spotted the goalie has rushed half way into D and just avoided colliding him with a good jump.



SV Sunil threw his stick away on the backline before joining his mates for celebration (3-0).



AWARDS



THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: SV Sunil

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Arman Qureshi

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Jacob Whetton

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K:SV Sunil



