Belgium's men's hockey team won a thrilling match against its South African counterpart in the Cape Town Summer Series.





Belgium - Olympic silver medallist - won the battle 3-2 when Loick Luypaert scored with 30 seconds left.



The halftime score was 1-1. Gauthier Boccard and Luypaert scored Belgium’s first two goals. Boccard scored a field goal in the 8th minute and in the 44th minute Luypaert gave the visitors the lead with a penalty stroke.



Daniel Bell equalised for South Africa in the 20th minute. And then captain Tim Drummond did the same with two minutes left.



“This was a very positive result for us. Matching up to the Rio Olympic silver medallists was a great challenge to which the boys did themselves proud. We know we are trying to be more consistent in our play for longer periods of the match and this consistency is what we are hoping to achieve in our second game against Belgium,” said captain Tim Drummond after the match.



“The more this squad plays together the better we become as a team because we understand what each other are thinking on the field. So Wednesday evening is another excellent opportunity for us to get a positive result against one of the world’s best hockey playing nations.”



South Africa takes on Belgium again on Wednesday.



SA Hockey Association media release