KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah inaugurated Pakistan’s first mini AstroTurf mounted by Pakistan Navy at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.





Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah said that hockey is our national game and the presence of renowned players during the ceremony reminded him of the country’s glorious past.



“Pakistan Navy has always strived to promote sports and healthy activities in the country and we are proud of taking the initiative to lay first of its kind turf in the country,” he said, adding Pakistan Navy will lay one more mini AstroTurf at a suitable place in Karachi.



PHF shortlists players for training camp



The Admiral also expressed hope that the mini AstroTurf will help Pakistan Hockey Federation in grooming young players to bring back the lost laurels of Hockey. He urged other stake holders and organisations to come forward and work to fortify the national sport.



PHF general secretary Shahbaz Senior thanked Pakistan Navy on the occasion and said it was a welcome move.



A large number of former Olympians, national heroes, PHF officials and other dignitaries also attended the inauguration ceremony.



