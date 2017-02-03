by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Double champions Terengganu have plundered 32 goals in six Premier Division matches in this season’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) so far.





But coach Sarjit Singh expects them to score way more now that Dutch forward Valentin Verga has come on board.



The Argentine-born Verga, who featured in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, only arrived here yesterday due to his national team commitments.



Sarjit is confident that the team will benefit from the presence of Verga, who has scored 22 goals for Holland in 134 international matches.



“He can play in midfield and as a striker. I have a good set of strikers in the team, so I plan to use him in midfield,” said Sarjit.



The other midfielders in the Terengganu side are South Korean Jang Jung-hyun, international Mohd Fitri Saari, B. Namasivayam and Jivan Mohan.



Jung-hyun is the top scorer in the league with nine goals in six matches.



Terengganu lead the eight-team Premier Division with 16 points from five wins and a draw. They are two points clear of second-placed Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC).



Terengganu have two home matches this week – against Tenaga Nasional today and Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) on Sunday.



Tenaga are third in the standings with 13 points from four wins, one draw and one loss.



And Sarjit expects a strong challenge from the all local Tenaga line-up.



“They gave a good fight to KLHC before ending up sharing points in a 2-2 draw. Tenaga also have an experienced goalkeeper in S. Kumar ... he has been solid between the posts.



“I want my players to maintain their good form by securing full points from both matches,” said Sarjit.



Tenaga coach Mohd Amin Rahim admitted that Terengganu “are more superior than us” as they have calibre players in every department.



“Playing away is always difficult, but I have faith in my players. I hope my men can play like they did against KLHC last week,” said Amin.



The Star of Malaysia