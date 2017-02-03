Yajnabalkya Sarangi







Ranchi Rays banked on its captain Ashley Jackson’s double strike to beat a fighting Dabang Mumbai 7-3 in the Hockey India League here on Thursday.





After two disappointing performances, Rays gave a solid display to ensure its second win. It was Mumbai’s second consecutive defeat.



With both sides getting engaged in fast exchanges, Mumbai drew first blood through captain Florian Fuchs. An unconventional pass from the right ended up as a goal as Fuchs hammered in from a rebound.



Exhibiting more energy and quick release of the ball, Ranchi made an impact even after conceding a goal. Manpreet Singh’s searing slapshot from about 40 yards into the Mumbai circle was deflected in by Jackson. Ranchi produced some top class action to double its lead. Sarvanjit Singh relayed the ball on to Flynn Ogilvie from the right and latter dashed into the circle and executed a shot. Mohammed Amir Khan tapped in a rebound to make it 4-2.



Missed chance



Fuchs, who put up tremendous hard work, had a fine chance to level the scores in the third period. He launched a surprise raid after beating a home defender but could not get past the lonely Ranchi custodian Tyler Lovell.



Mumbai received a heavy blow when Robert Kemperman got hit on his head off a deflection while defending a penalty corner. Jackson converted the resultant stroke to extend Ranchi’s lead.



Mumbai reduced the margin through Affan Yousuf’s penalty corner conversion, but Imran Khan’s 57th minute field goal stopped Mumbai.



The result: Ranchi Rays 7 (Ashley Jaskson 2FG 5, PS 49, Mohammed Amir Khan 2FG 16, Imran Khan 2FG 57) bt Dabang Mumbai 3 (Florian Fuchs 2FG 2, Affan Yousuf PC 51).



The Hindu