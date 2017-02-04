Suhas Nayse



NAGPUR: City-based Central Railway, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Aurangabad, Dhyanchand Sports Academy, Nagpur and Bhusawal Railway won their respective quarterfinals to storm into the semifinals in the state-level hockey tournament at the SK Porwal College ground, Kamptee on Friday.





Central Railway, Nagpur rallied back superbly to edge out Kamptee United 2-1 in an exciting quarterfinal. Abhishek Gajbhiye provided a bright start to the Kamptee side by sounding the board in the 14th minute.



However, railmen fought back strongly to clinch the last-four berth with two late goals. Athar Mirza restored the parity in the 32nd minute and in the 53rd minute Ejaz Qureshi struck the match-winner.



Another city team Dhyanchand Sports Academy drubbed Nagpur Range Police 3-1 to move up to semis. Sakib (24th min), Akib (48th) and Amit (50th) scored a goal each for Dhyanchand Academy. Deepak Malai reduced the margin for Range Police in the 58th minute.



In a high-scoring quarter, SAI Aurangabad derailed South East Central Railway Nagpur 5-3. Ashish Chettey (5th min), Hamid Khan (23th and 29th mins) and Mohit Katode (28th and 39th mins) were the goal scorers for SAI.



For SECR, Imran Sheikh (27th and 55th mins) and Love Yadav (43rd min) fought hard but could not prevent defeat for their team.



In the Saturday's semis, Central Railway Nagpur will face SAI Aurangabad at 2 pm, while Dhyanchand Sports Academy will lock horns with Bhusawal Railway at 3.15 pm. The winners of the two semifinals will clash in the final on Sunday afternoon.



The Times of India