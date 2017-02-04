

Surbiton's Jonny Gall. Credit Tim Reder



Having ended East Grinstead’s run of Super 6s titles last weekend, Surbiton will face them again as the Men’s Outdoor Hockey League resumes this weekend.





Their clash on Sunday will give East Grinstead a quick chance of revenge, and could see them climb into the top four if other results go their way too.



“It should be a good fight,” said Surbiton Team Manager Matt Jones. “I’m sure they will be out for revenge after last weekend, but we will be going all out to carry on our good form.



“Like many Premier clubs we have been playing indoor and at the same time trying to prepare for the resumption of the outdoor. Everyone is in the same boat with the weather having curtailed outdoor training a bit, so we need to get into outdoor mode as quickly as possible



“Both teams are at the top of their game, so it’s a great way to restart the season. We’re a young side who have been improving both indoor and outdoor, and we’re keen to maintain that learning curve.”



Meanwhile, leaders Holcombe play host to Kent rivals Canterbury on Saturday. With the home side having lost just one league match and Canterbury having won just one, Holcombe will be favourites to take the points and maintain top spot.



If Holcombe slip up, Wimbledon could leapfrog them if they can win at Beeston on Saturday, while Reading are at home against Brooklands MU in Saturday’s other top flight match.



And while East Grinstead and Surbiton do battle on Sunday, at the same time bottom of the table Loughborough Students face a Hampstead and Westminster side who could climb into the top four if they win.



With three teams tied at the top of the Men’s Conference East, there are some important games being played this weekend.



Leaders Sevenoaks are at home against Oxted, second-placed Teddington are going to Brighton and Hove, while Southgate are third and will go top for at least 24 hours if they beat Cambridge City on Saturday.



Unbeaten University of Durham face third-placed Olton and West Warwicks in the Men’s Conference North on Sunday, while second-placed Bowdon entertain Cannock on Saturday.



Cardiff and Met have a double header in the Men’s Conference West, with a trip to the University of Bristol on Friday evening followed by a home game against Cheltenham on Sunday.



FIXTURES



Friday, February 3



Men’s Conference West

Univ of Bristol v Cardiff & Met 19:00



Saturday, February 4



Men’s Premier Division

Reading v Brooklands MU 13:30

Beeston v Wimbledon 14:00

Holcombe v Canterbury 18:00



Men’s Conference East

Richmond v Indian Gymkhana 18:00

Southgate v Cambridge City 18:00



Men’s Conference North

Bowdon v Cannock 11:45



Sunday, February 5



Men’s Premier Division

Loughborough Students v Hampstead and Westminster 14:00

East Grinstead v Surbiton 14:00



Men’s Conference East

Brighton and Hove v Teddington 13:00

West Herts v Wapping 14:00

Sevenoaks v Oxted 14:30



Men’s Conference North

Sheffield Hallam v Doncaster 13:30

Oxton v Deeside Ramblers 13:30

Olton & West Warwicks v Univ of Durham 13:30

Leek v Preston 14:00



Men’s Conference West

Univ of Birmingham v Chichester 12:30

Univ of Exeter v Univ of Bristol 12:30

Cardiff & Met v Cheltenham 12:30

Team Bath Buccaneers v Fareham 13:00

Old Georgians v Isca 14:00



England Hockey Board Media release