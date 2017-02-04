by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: While defending champions Terengganu continued with their winning ways in the Premier Division of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), UiTM-KPT and TNB Thunderbolt stole the show for the wrong reasons.





Terengganu stayed on course for their fourth Premier Division title with a 6-1 humbling of Tenaga Nasional at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday despite much-vaunted Dutch international Valentin Verga firing blanks.



Former national forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin bagged a hat-trick (17th, 29th, 36th) while South Korean penalty corner specialist Jang Jung-hyun chipped in with a brace in the second and 48th minutes. Mohd Amirul Mirza Razi completed the rout in the last minute.



Tenaga scored their only goal in the 23rd minute through Mohd Ramadhan Rosli.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh was not too bothered by Verga’s goalless debut.



“He was in and out of the match ... he needs some time to settle down considering he just arrived a day before the game,” said Sarjit.



“We’re happy with what we saw ... I’m sure Valentin will be an asset.”



The only setback for Terengganu is the injury to forward Faizal Saari.



At the Tun Razak Stadium, the match between UiTM-KPT and TNB Thunderbolt was abandoned for the flimsiest of reasons – both teams wearing the same dark blue-coloured socks.



Match technical official A. Sagayanathan decided to abandoned the match after home team UiTM, who were supposed to wear red socks, refused to change theirs.



He waited for 30 minutes before calling off the match.



The matter will now be left to the tournament director to decide. If UiTM are found to have flouted tournament rules, TNB Thunderbolt will be awarded a win.



In another Premier Division match, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) snapped their two-match losing run by thumping Maybank 6-2 at the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium in Malacca.



Pakistani Mohamed Aleem Bilal (5th), Rafizul Ezry (14th), Mohd Hazif Zainol (28th, 49th), Izwan Firdaus (34) and Faridzul Afiq (37th) scored for UniKL while Mohd Firdaus Fauzi (13th) and Jang Soon-chan (16th) struck for the bankers.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj was flattered by the score line.



“The match was much closer than the result suggests. Anyway, this win sets us up nicely for the game against UiTM on Sunday,” he said



The Star of Malaysia