Sad news for the Dutch women's national team, first goalie Joyce Sombroek retires at the age of 26 due to a hip injury. She could continue but refuses with the fear of damaging her hip even more. We wish Joyce a good recovery and best of luck with her career and life outside of professional hockey! You are and will always be a legendary goalie who won everything you could!



