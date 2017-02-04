Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pacific hockey champ calls for support

Published on Saturday, 04 February 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
Eroni Tuinuku

THE South Pacific Games men's hockey champion side is seeking support from the people as they prepare themselves for the Hockey World League Round 2 in Bangladesh in March.



The Fiji hockey men's team are taking one step at a time as they try to balance their time to manage physically and financially in their preparation for the league.

Coach Hector Smith says that the boys are giving their best in training but there are some matters that need to be agreed upon.

"The boys have been training since the festive season for two hours every day except Monday.

"Our main concern is for the players who are working, if only they are given two hours for training from 6pm- 8pm.

"As for this next league, each player has to provide $2000 as a partial sum to help them travel to Bangladesh," said Smith.

The team consists of about 22 selected players, 4 non-travelling reserves and among the 18 representatives, nine are under-21.

The competition will be held from March 4-12 .

Hector Smith Jr will captain the national team to Bangladesh.

The Fiji hockey men's team is now ranked 51 in the World League and 18th in the Commonwealth Games.

The Fiji Times

