KUALA LUMPUR: The national women’s hockey team are looking towards Europe as they eye quality matches to prepare for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.





National coach K. Dharmaraj said that the lack of exposure against top sides “is a glaring weakness in the team”.



“We may be able to match teams who are on par with us, but our inexperience stands out like a sore thumb against the top sides,” he said.



“Of course we will discuss this with the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) and technical director Terry Walsh.”



The Malaysian girls finished second in the recent World Hockey Round Two and qualified along with winners Ireland.



The World League Semi-Finals will be held at two venues – in Belgium and South Africa – in June and July.



Another reason why Dharmaraj wants Malaysia to have more quality matches against the top sides is because “we are the lowest-ranked team in the Semi-Finals”.



“It’s a different ball game at this level ... and that’s something the girls have not experienced yet.”



The players are now playing in the Malaysia Hockey League and Dharmaraj hopes to bring them together for mid-week training.



The national players are only expected to regroup after the MHL ends on March 12.



The Star of Malaysia