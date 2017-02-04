

After six matches, Kalinga Lancers, with 20 points, are at the top of the points table. HIL



Bhubaneswar: Glenn Turner and SK Uthappa's field goals handed Kalinga Lancers a 6-5 victory over Punjab Warriors in their Hockey India League match here on Friday. Skipper Moritz Fuerste, too, chipped in by converting two penalty corners in the thrilling win.





Punjab Warriors earned two successive penalty corners within three minutes into the game but failed to convert them. Turner gave host Lancers the lead (11th min) by deflecting Matthew Dawson's stunning pass inside the goalpost. At the end of the first quarter, Lancers were leading 2-0. In the second quarter, Lancers earned a penalty corner and Fuerste successfully converted it into a goal, giving his team a 3-0 lead.



Fuerste again scored through a penalty corner in the 28th minute to take a 4-0 lead at the end of the second quarter.



Uthappa scored a brilliant field goal (32nd min), giving hosts a seemingly unassailable 6-0 lead. However, Warriors reduced the deficit as Mark Gleghorne deflected a pass from Varun Kumar (34th min) into the back of the net. A minute later, Warriors' Satbir Singh converted a penalty corner. In the fourth quarter, Warriors' Mink Van Der Weerden converted a penalty corner in the 52nd minute, making it 4-6.



Armaan Qureshi converted another penalty corner (57th min) to bridge the gap further but the visitors failed to find the net again.



