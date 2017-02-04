s2h team







In an epic thriller, previous edition finalists Japypee Punjab Warriors and Kainga Lancers fought to the hilt before the latter hung on to the solitary goal lead to garner full points in Bhubneswar today.





Befitting the status of defending champions Jaypee Punjab Warriors launched a late come back which saw the commandable 6-0 lead that the hosts took in the 31st minute wear away as the match meandered. Moritz Fuerste, who would win the Man of the Match award later, struck twice (18’ and 28’) while Glenn Turner (11’) and SK Uthappa (32’) scored later.



When SK Uthappa dived to connect a Glen Turner's cross two minutes into second half, it seemed the 6-0 lead will lead to a dull follow up but credits to the visitors that the game turned into an epic.



However, Mark Gleghorne in the 34th minutue turned the tide (2-6) and them in the 52nd minute and Mink Wan Der Weerden converted a penalty corner to further narrow down the lead.



JPW almost levelled the score when their lat of 10th penalty corner was converted stopping the ball outside circle in order to make it a field goal, and when Arman Qureshi dived to deflect it, the score for sometime was tied at 6-6 but Kalinga would not buy.



They made use of the referral facility to counter that the pushed ball not stopped outside D less than five meters to counter it a field goal.



Just three minutes left in the clock, the crowd and watchers held their breathe for the all important third umpire decision.



Much to the gladness of the full stands, the third referee concurred with the short of 5-m and ruled only one goal, which meant the score is 6-5.







Relieved Kalinga waged a grim battle to see of the last three minutes to save their slender lead.



Unstoppable and penetrative, Kalinga Lancers took a commanding 4-0 lead at half time in the Match No.13 of 5gh Hockey India League being played at Kalinga stadium, Bhubneswar. First Glenn Turner struck a field goal thereafter Mortiz Fuerste, who played extraordinary game in this spell, converted two penalty corners which almost he earned in the first place.



With a field goal that reflected as two in the scoreboard and two penalty corner goals gave befitting 4-0 lead for the home side at lemon time.



Jaypee Punjab Warriors got a chance to bring down the lead when it got a penalty corner after Mink van der Weerden was brought down couple of feets away from top of D. However, his effort at converting, even the other PC that came in his way, were warded off by resolute KL defence.



AWARDS

THRILLING GOAL Rs.50K: Glenn Turner

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD 25k: Mathew Dawson

MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER: Lalit Upadhyay

MAN OF THE MATCH Rs.50K: Moritz Fuerste



