A thrilling match between the women hockey teams of South Africa and Belgium ended in a 3-3 draw to bring the curtain down on the Cape Town Summer Series.





It was a fiercely contested battle between two very equally match teams.



A great team goal from South Africa got the scoreboard going with Lilian du Plessis hitting the back of the goal-box.



Belgium equalised and took the lead in the second chukka.



South Africa quickly got on the attack with the start of the third chukka and Bernadette Coston got the goal that made it all square again. She scored from a penalty corner. Shortly after Tarryn Glasby gave the South Africans the lead with a great individual goal.



But Belgium had the final say when they scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-3 all. South Africa did get an opportunity to win the game with a penalty corner in the final minute, but the shot went just wide.



South Africa is 13th on the world rankings and Belgium 14th.



SA’s goalkeeper Marelise van Tonder did great work in the box and saved some sure goals.



This was the last match in the Summer Series. South Africa had mixed results with the victory over China on Sunday the highlight of the series.



The national teams from Germany and England are coming to South Africa in February so Cape Town will see some more international hockey action this summer.



SA Hockey Association media release