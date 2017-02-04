Three England squads are competing in the World Indoor Championships, in Krefeld, Germany this weekend. Twenty five squads, in three age groups, will challenge for titles at Women’s 040s and Men’s 040s and 050s.





This is the first time this event has been staged and therefore it is difficult to gauge the strengths of the various teams. However, it is well known that Germany, Denmark, Sweden and The Netherlands have a long history of performing well in major indoor events.



The Women’s squad play USA, Germany and Germany Eagles in Pool A, with Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland making up Pool B. The top two in their group qualify for crossover semi-finals with the final on Sunday.



The Men’s 040s are in Group A with France, Germany, Germany Eagles, and Sweden. Pool B is Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and USA. Again, they hope to finish in the top two in their group to qualify for semi-finals at the week end.



The Men’s 050s are in one group with Germany, Germany Eagles, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland and USA with the top two ranked teams at the end of the pool games qualifying for the final.



Results and reports will be posted throughout the tournament. Click here for more details



England Hockey Board Media release