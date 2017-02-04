KREFELD, Germany - Yesterday, competition started at the inaugural 2017 IMHA Masters Indoor World Cup in Krefeld, Germany and will continue until Sunday, February 5. Having a team in each of the Men's O-40, Men's O-50 and Women's O-40 divisions, Team USA has battled it out against some of the best international squads. Both the men's and women's teams feature several former members of the U.S. National and U.S. National Indoor Teams, along with familiar faces of club and college coaches.

Thursday, February 3 Recap

U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team





USA 1, NLD 13

The U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team started off the IMHA Masters Indoor World facing The Netherlands, a very well-known and number one ranked team in Pool B. The game went back and forth for 7 minutes strong before the Dutch converted their first goal. Although it was a very dominating defeat, Team USA showed some spark and resilience working hard through the entire game. A penalty score goal by Paul Lewis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) near the end of the game, added a smile to the team, along with some confidence heading into the upcoming pool play match against Denmark.

"Compliments to our opponents, they played well and with class," said Steve Danielson (Stanford, Calif.), U.S.O-40 Men's Masters Team Coach and Captain. "This game was a great opportunity to work on our indoor hockey principles under pressure. I look forward to building on our team structure throughout the event."

DNK 8, USA 2

In their second game of the day, it took a bit for the U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team to get going but they came alive in the second half. Team USA's aggressive press helped aid this spark but not enough to make a come back win.

“We did a much better job with our defensive structure and had a number of key changes, but in the end the Danish attack was too decisive," said David Scully (Cambridge, Mass.), stand-in U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team Coach. "I was proud of the effort level from our USA team.”











U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team





ITA 3, USA 2

Following three intense days of warm-up and practice matches, the U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team started their first game against Italy confidently. They notched the first goal of the game in the 10th minute off a penalty corner on a good combination between Greg Pereira (Fulton, Md.) and Tommy Hoang (Westlake Village, Calif.). The penalty corner shot was placed beautifully inside the near post by Olaf Maack (San Diego, Calif.) after an acurate insert by Hoang. A minute later, Maack overlapped into Italy's circle from the right back position and flicked a great knee-high shot inside the far post to make it USA 2, ITA 0.





Italy forced their way back into the game and replied with a penalty corner goal of their own. The result ended in a penalty stroke for Italy in which they converted on in the 16th minute. Almost immediately after their first goal, Italy penetrated USA's defense with a great pass off the boards and forced a scrappy goal over the goal line to tie the score 2-2.

The second half was evenly contested between the two teams. Italy added a third goal after a USA penalty corner was cleared which resulted in a breakaway. Despite a valiant attempt by USA's goalkeeper Warren Prestwich (Parkville, Md.), who made a series of great saves, Italy converted.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, USA pulled their goalkeeper to give them a field player advantage. Several misses for Team USA kept the score at USA 2, Italy 3.





USA 2 , CHE 6









U.S. O-40 Women's Masters Team



USA 2, ENG 6









Friday, February 3

U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team

USA 6, ITA 12

The U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team started the day facing the Italy with a bang! Team USA over powered their opponent and were able to finish the half with a 4-2 lead. The second half had some defensive breakdowns but they were able to recover strong the last four minutes to add two more goals. Their short corners were strong, and that is where they converted on 4 of their 6 goals.

"The team played a strong first half, mixing hard-working defense with patient passing on offense waiting for opportunities to develop," said Peter Jones, U.S. O-40 Men's Masters Team Coach. "A 4-2 lead at the break was a fair reward. Italy made full use of their indoor hockey experience in the second half and scored some good goals after accurate passing in the circle. Winning the first half was progress for the team and we look forward to the next match."









POL 3, USA 3











U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team



ENG 5, USA 1











U.S. O-40 Women's Masters Team



GER-E 2, USA 1







Stay up-to-date with all things regarding the U.S. Masters National Teams by continually checking usafieldhockey.com.



USFHA media release