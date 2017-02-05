Lahore: On the second day of the 1st Women Hockey League, two matches were played at the National Hockey Stadium





Quetta Panthers Edge Past Islamabad Shaheen in an Exciting Encounter



It was Quetta Panthers first appearance while Islamabad Shaheen had won their first match on Friday.



Both the teams displayed attacking game and it was a thrilling spectacle.



Quetta went ahead when Nafeesa Anwar found the target in the 13th minute. Islamabad put it even in the 19th minute through Sadaf Rafi. However, within three minutes, Quetta restored the lead, again through Nafeesa Anwar; the only penalty corner conversion of the match.



Up and down game continued but no further goal could be scored till the end of the third quarter.||



Just one minute into the last quarter, Aqsa Javed made it 3-1 for Quetta. Down by two goals with just 14 minutes left, Islamabad had an uphill task. Fast paced game continued and Islamabad made it 2-3, through Iqra Hanif in the 58th minute. But Quetta saw through the last two minutes to garner full three points.



Quetta Panthers:3 Islamabad Shaheen: 2



Scorers:

Quetta Panthers: Nafeesa Anwar (13' & 22'), Aqsa Javed (46')

Islamabad Shaheen: Sadaf Rafi (19'), Iqra Hanif (58')



The Player & Shakarganj 'Player of Match' award: Nafeesa Anwar (presented with Gift Hamper & Tracksuit)



Lahore Lions' Roar with Second Big Win



Lahore Lions had an easy ride against Peshawar Deers, who had lost their first match as well.

Ambreen Arshad put Lahore ahead in the 19th minute with a field goal.

It stayed 1-0 till the 28th minute. Then Hamra Latif found the target twice within three minutes, one open play and one penalty corner goal.

Peshawar Deers fared better in the second half and didn't let Lahore add to their tally in the last 30 minutes.



Lahore Lions: 3 Peshawar Deers: 0

Scorers:

Hamra Latif (28' & 30'), Ambreen Arshad (19')



The Player & Shakarganj 'Player of Match' award: Maira Sabir (presented with Gift Hamper & Tracksuit)



Matches on Sunday:

Karachi Dolphins vs Quetta Panthers 11:00 am

Lahore Lions vs Islamabad Shaheen 02:30 pm



PHF Media release